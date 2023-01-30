Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Sims 4 Growing Together Release Date and Details
Just in time for the free Infant update for The Sims 4 base game, the new Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack is sure to increase the ways you can extend your Sims family tenfold. Explore San Sequoia and mingle with the locals, from the Micaelsons to the influential Robleses, and explore new social dynamics.
IGN
Way of the Hunter - Official Aurora Shores DLC Announcement Trailer
Journey to Alaska in Way of the Hunter's Aurora Shores expansion. Watch the announcement trailer to see the landscapes and wildlife of the Aurora Shores expansion, featuring 14 different species from Kodiak Bears to Roosevelt Elks and more. The Aurora Shores DLC for Way of the Hunter is coming soon...
IGN
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 - Official Snaefell Mountain Course Section 2 Gameplay Trailer
Here's your look at gameplay from a new section of the Snaefell Mountain course in TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3, as Peter Hickman travels at over 186mph on his BMW M1000RR from Ballacraine to Cronk Urleigh. TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 will...
IGN
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
IGN
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - Official 'Emerald City' Teaser Trailer
Get another look at Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in this newest teaser. The upcoming movie stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and more. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023.
IGN
Photo Ops - Praenost
This page will detail how to find every Photo Op in Forspoken's Somewhere Near Cipal region. Photo ops allow Frey to take pictures of the world around her for additional experience and filters for photo mode. This activity is tied directly into the New Perspectives side quest, which sees Frey...
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
IGN
How to Watch Knock at the Cabin: Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
From 1999's Sixth Sense to the recently wrapped Apple TV series Servant, M. Night Shyamalan has earned a reputation for surprising audiences with plot-twisting, head-spinning thrillers. The writer-director's latest, Knock at the Cabin, takes viewers deep into the woods for an apocalyptic hostage story. See our review of Knock at the Cabin for more info.
IGN
How to Get the Free Genshin Impact Lisa Skin in Version 3.4
A new outfit is available for our favorite witch, Lisa in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. Participate in the exclusive Second Blooming event to unlock the free Lisa skin, A Sobriquet Under Shade. Second Blooming is a team challenge limited-time event in Version 3.4 that will put your team-building skills in Genshin Impact to the test.
IGN
What's New on the IGN Store: The Mandalorian, Halo, Dragon Ball, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include some new Star Wars products no matter which era you're a fan of, including The Mandalorian. And, we're showing...
IGN
Belfry Towers - Praenost
Offering Frey a stylish bird's eye view, Forspoken's Belfry Towers can be found in every single one of Athia's regions. Activating one will provide additional experience, a new fast travel point and a better lay of the land when searching on a map. Below, you'll find our Belfry Tower guide...
IGN
Netflix's Squid Game Reality Show was Reportedly an 'Inhumane Disaster'
Squid Game, Netflix's 2021 drama about a deadly competition for a massive cash prize, captured hearts for its critical stance on capitalism. Now, Netflix is creating a reality spinoff called Squid Game: The Challenge, and it seems that its filming conditions aren't far from the inhumane conditions presented in the original show, with several contestants speaking out about unsafe filming environments and claiming that the game was rigged.
IGN
Best Gear and Early Upgrades
Frey's magical abilities aren't the only thing that will help her survive in Athia. She will also be able to gear up with Cloaks, Necklaces, and even Nail Designs. But with such a wide selection of available gear items, it can be overwhelming knowing which ones are the best. On this page, we go over the best gear in Forspoken and where to find them.
IGN
Pokemon Go Leader Sierra Guide Feb 2023
Pokemon Go Leader Sierra is a dangerous member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the help of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders do not always use the same team lineup against you, so to prepare for the battle, you will need to keep in mind the different combinations you might end up fighting.
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of February 2023
Hello February! The new month brings with it so many exciting new games! Survive cannibals and mutants in Sons of the Forest, or befriend monsters in a digital world with Digimon World Next Order.
IGN
Knock at The Cabin Video Review
Knock at the Cabin fails to knock the classic cabin in the woods horror methods out of the park. M. Night Shyamalan abides by unfittingly formulaic standards and produces a tonal flatliner despite an arsenal of emotionally targeted beatdowns and prophecy-spouting lambs led to slaughter in the name of blind faith. There's nothing uniquely surprising or exceptionally rousing, which is a shame given the unfathomably dreadful predicament and an interesting turn of a performance from Dave Bautista. It's a film without sensation that feels like it's pulling its punches across the board – development is stunted, ideas lack passion, and the camera avoids visible violence – before the ending strolls off into the sunset with barely any goodbye. Thematic messages tethered to Old Testament interpretations are lost when the story wraps due to increasingly stale predictability, as Knock at the Cabin exposes a Shyamalan script with surprisingly little to say.
IGN
Mushroom Kingdom Power Moons
On this page you will find the guide for all Mushroom Kingdom Power Moons, with the locations and positions of every Power Moon that you can find in this region. Power Moons are collectible objects that are needed to power up the Odyssey to travel to new destinations. Upon completing the main story, gaining additional Power Moons will allow you to unlock new Kingdoms and Costumes.
IGN
Warzone 2 Resurgence Map: Ashika Island
The new map for the Resurgence game mode within Warzone 2 has been unveiled: Ashika Island. Bringing with it a whole host of new POI's to discover, there is plenty for you to explore!. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the new Ashika Island map for the Resurgence...
IGN
Chapter 3 Logs
This text log can be found in the Engineering corridor on the Engineering deck. Go to the end of the corridor and you will find a pallet jack. The text log will be on top of it.
IGN
It Takes Two Sells a Massive 10 Million Copies
Update: 02/03/2022: It Takes Two has now sold more than ten million copies, doubling its five million record set this time last year. Announced on developer Hazelight Studios' Twitter (below), the team said "our minds are officially blown" as they celebrated the impressive number. "Potentially twice as many players have...
