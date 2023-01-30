ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sosnowski: Illinois State Police should not enforce gun ban until legal challenges sorted out

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — State Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford) said Wednesday that he believes the Illinois State Police should hold off enforcing the state’s new law banning 170 semi-automatic weapons until a number of legal challenges play out. According to The Center Square, ISP said it has taken action against a gun shop business for “openly […]
The Center Square

DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban

(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
police1.com

Ill. sheriff agrees to enforce 'all state and local laws,' including state's firearms ban

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick will not face possible censure from the DuPage County Board after he agreed to enforce "all state and local laws" after a discussion which included talk about the state's new assault weapons ban with DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, according to a joint statement from the three released Monday.
vfpress.news

State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban

Judge found fault with often-used legislative shortcuts. Wednesday, January 25, 2023|| By Peter Hancock || Capitol News Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders said they were disappointed but not surprised by a judge’s decision putting a temporary and limited halt to enforcement of the state’s recently passed assault weapons ban.
southernillinoisnow.com

Bill introduced to repeal assault weapons ban

Southern Illinois Representative Dave Severin has filed a bill to repeal the firearms ban. The legislation claims the law is unconstitutional. Severin says he committed to filing the legislation during a forum of Southern Illinois legislators held recently in Marion. He’s also received hundreds of text message and thousands of emails and petition signatures on how people feel about the law.
thecentersquare.com

WSPY NEWS

Republicans air grievances with new Illinois House Rules

Area Republican lawmakers are weighing in on what they feel are unfair rules being put into place in the Illinois House. State Rep. Jed Davis, of Newark, says the new rules are a disappointment. Your browser does not support the audio element. Davis represents the 75th District. The Illinois House...
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges

New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
redriverradio.org

