Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermiliontoday.com
Rose Marie Mills Suire
May 3, 1939 - January 28, 2023. ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Rose Marie Mills Suire, 83, who passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center on January 28, 2023. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.
vermiliontoday.com
Walter Jude LeMaire
KAPLAN —Memorial services will be held at a later date honoring the life of Walter Jude LeMaire, 59, who died Monday, January 23, 2023 at his residence. He is survived by his sister, Beatrice LeMaire of Kaplan; and his mother, Gwendlyn Chauvin LeMaire of Kaplan. He was preceded in...
vermiliontoday.com
Abbeville man dies in Vermilion Parish crash
Shortly after 2:15 p.m. on February 1, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 (Jacqulyn Street) near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish. The crash took the life of 61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville. The initial investigation by State...
vermiliontoday.com
Ferry was 50 years behind the times
A sketch that appeared in Harper’s Weekly in 1866 shows what may have been the first ferry to cross Berwick Bay between Morgan City and Berwick, or at least one very much like it. It shows what is essentially a flatboat being rowed by two men. The passengers are...
vermiliontoday.com
Abbeville Police uses ID Board to keep track of former criminals
The Abbeville Police Department is trying to do its best to keep a finger on former criminals roaming the city streets. Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy has set up an ID Board with mug shots of past criminals. He even has them grouped by who they have hung out with.
Comments / 0