FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC6.com
Police: suspect of Brockton Dollar Tree shooting on the run
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) –Brockton police identified a suspect in Tuesday’s shooting that left one dead and one injured. Police said former employee, Louis Soto, 32, is wanted in connection to the shooting and is on the run. The gunman reportedly walked into the store and opened fire, striking...
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges after shooting in Pawtucket held without
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who’s facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket following a shooting was held without bail Thursday. Anthony Oliveira was arrested Wednesday on Pidge Avenue. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice.
ABC6.com
Police: one dead after car crashes into Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police are investigating after a car crashed into a home on Dyer Avenue leaving one occupant dead. Police confirmed one person in the vehicle has died. No other injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
ABC6.com
1 man in hospital following early morning shooting in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. According to police, they responded to an apartment on Pidge Avenue in Pawtucket around 6:40 a.m. and found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his chest. The victim was taken to Rhode Island...
ABC6.com
Police identify man who died after crashing into Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police on Thursday identified the 73-year-old man who died after crashing into a home. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday on Dyer Avenue. Police said Guido Romano, Jr. was driving a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder south on Dyer Avenue, when he hit an...
ABC6.com
Cumberland police search for woman reported missing
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland police said Thursday they are searching for a woman who was reported missing earlier this week. Police said Donna Tiberio was last seen Tuesday afternoon leaving her home, walking south on Broad Street — possibly into Central Falls. No further information was immediately...
ABC6.com
Heavy police presence seen outside Pawtucket home
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Heavy police presence was seen outside of a Pawtucket home Wednesday morning. Police were seen just before 7 a.m. at the corner of Pidge Avenue and Unity Street. While police have yet to confirm their activity, ABC 6’s Yanni Tragellis saw officers take a man...
ABC6.com
Woonsocket woman charged with murdering father faces judge
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket woman charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing her 70-year-old father was arraigned in Providence District Court Thursday. The murder happened Monday night on Cato Street. Jennifer Pamula waived the reading of the facts in court but according to the affidavit, police were...
Dartmouth Highway Pursuit Ends With Suspect’s Capture
DARTMOUTH — A state police pursuit of a suspect who allegedly fled on foot from a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth early Thursday morning has ended with the suspect's capture. Residents of North Dartmouth and northern New Bedford may have noticed a Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter circling an area between I-195 and Rt. 6 as the sky grew light just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man pleads guilty to breaking and entering, larceny charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A 33-year-old man was sentenced to prison for breaking into two homes in New Bedford, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Joel Reyes pleaded guilty last Friday to charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime, breaking and entering during the...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after two adults were victim of reported armed robbery while walking
The Fall River Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in the city this week. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., units responded to Warren and Reeves Streets in response to a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers located...
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges in Pawtucket arraigned Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Anthony Oliveira, who is facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket Wednesday following a shooting on Pidge Ave. was arraigned in Providence District Court. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice. Oliveira was taken...
ABC6.com
Teen accused of illegally entering Tiverton High School, being ‘combative’ with police
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Tiverton police are charging a 16-year-old for illegally going into Tiverton High School and then being combative with officers. Capt. Michael Miguel said the matter began just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, after police responded to Tiverton High School for a report of a person who was not supposed to be on school grounds.
ABC6.com
Man facing charges for breaking into 5 Warwick restaurants
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said they arrested a man they said is responsible for five recent thefts from Warwick restaurants. Investigators of the burglaries at Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory and California Taco identified the suspect as George Andrews, 52, of Warwick. Police...
iheart.com
Providence, Woonsocket Police Investigate Deaths
Police in the state continue to investigate a paid of deaths. In Providence, a woman was shot and killed Monday after as she was in a home on Prudence Avenue. That is in the Silver Lake area of the city. Officials have provided few details. This morning police have confirmed...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, Dartmouth, Newport, Bristol County, MSP authorities seize over 5.5 kilos of cocaine, guns, $28,000 cash, arrest 2
An ongoing investigation being led by the Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Unit assigned to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office resulted in the arrest Monday of two Fall River men and the seizure of more than five-and-a-half kilos of cocaine, two illegal guns and more than $28,000 in cash.
ABC6.com
Man, 60, arrested in New Bedford on drug trafficking charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl. New Bedford police Lt. Scott Carola said that on Jan. 31, detectives executed a search warrant at Ibrahima Sakho’s home on Acushnet Avenue. As a result of the search, police found the...
ABC6.com
Landlord shot, killed in Providence while attempting to evict tenant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A landlord was shot and killed in Providence Monday while attempting to evict one of her tenants living in the home, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Jennie Jensen was shot on Prudence Avenue. Maj. David Lapatin said the suspect, 26-year-old Rufus Watson, was allegedly...
ABC6.com
70-year-old man killed in Woonsocket, police say
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief Thomas Oates with Woonsocket police confirmed a 70-year-old man was found dead. According to police, the man was discovered at approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday evening on Cato Street. Police say they are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute. The man’s exact cause of...
I-Team: 1 person dead, another injured in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree store
BROCKTON – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, according to I-Team sources. Police say they were told on the phone the shooter was a disgruntled former employee. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Montello Street.Both men who were shot were rushed to the hospital. One did not survive, according to I-Team sources, the second is being treated for serious injuries. Police said there was no suspect at the scene when they arrived. No description of a suspect has been released. SkyEye captured a large police presence at the store, along with two ambulances. State Police detectives spent hours at the scene, collecting potential evidence like a green box cutter found on the sidewalk, and interviewing witnesses about whether or not the shooter could have formerly worked at the store.
