During my elementary school years, I remember the repetitive sights of kids throwing away food they didn’t want from their lunch boxes. In the trash, there would be piles of sandwiches, bars and fruit — all packed to feed them for the day. At the time, I didn’t think more of it than my peers not wanting to eat what was packed for them, but now I realize that the issue is much more pertinent than just the simple action of tossing something in the trash.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO