Daily Californian
Rematch ready: Cal women’s water polo heads to Stanford Invitational
Cal hosted three teams in its home territory at the California Cup on Saturday and Sunday. The Bears first defeated San Jose State and then faced Stanford the next morning. They ultimately fell to Stanford 6-9 in a grueling battle. To finish off the invitational, Cal secured a win against UC Davis with a final score of 14-7.
Daily Californian
Cal fires women’s swim head coach Teri McKeever
Cal Athletics has fired women’s swim and dive head coach Teri Mckeever, following a months-long investigation into accusations against her of bullying and verbal abuse toward Cal swimmers. The university launched its investigation and placed McKeever on paid leave in May 2022 after more than two dozen individuals close...
Daily Californian
‘Not specific enough’: Berkeley city’s housing element rejected, pending approval with modifications
The city of Berkeley’s Housing Element was rejected by the California State Department of Housing and Community Development, or HCD, Monday over issues with the proposed sites for new housing and the time frames in which the proposed sites would be developed. The HCD gave the city 120 days...
Daily Californian
Stop weaponizing UCPD against our own students
This week marks one year since a white staff member called UCPD on a Latine student in the Berkeley School of Education for allegedly not wearing a mask during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This week also marks one year in which our department has failed to genuinely acknowledge,...
Daily Californian
Environmental impacts of food waste in the Bay Area
During my elementary school years, I remember the repetitive sights of kids throwing away food they didn’t want from their lunch boxes. In the trash, there would be piles of sandwiches, bars and fruit — all packed to feed them for the day. At the time, I didn’t think more of it than my peers not wanting to eat what was packed for them, but now I realize that the issue is much more pertinent than just the simple action of tossing something in the trash.
Daily Californian
Longstanding 'Here There' encampment cleared by Berkeley city officials
Berkeley city officials cleared away the longstanding “Here There” encampment on Adeline Street on Tuesday, putting a halt to the camp’s nearly seven year-long protest on the green space. Despite being largely considered a “model camp,” according to Berkeley’s Vice Mayor Ben Bartlett, the encampment had its...
Daily Californian
Oakland Safeway moves to curb shoplifting
Berkeley students and shoppers are in for a technological surprise at the Safeway on College Avenue: installed anti-theft doors and scanners inside the store. The self checkout is now barricaded off, except for an exit that is lined by a scanner monitored by an employee. Additionally, shoppers must scan the barcode off their receipt before leaving.
Daily Californian
‘Poetry is alive’: Nobel Prize winning poet Louise Glück brings a crowd to Lunch Poems
UC Berkeley’s Morrison Library was piled high with readers hopeful to gain a spot at Lunch Poems’ noontime poetry reading Thursday, featuring Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winning poet Louise Glück. Berkeley students and community members peered down from the second level at the crowd of listeners that...
Daily Californian
Steam leak closes Latinx Student Resource Center meeting space
The Latinx Caucus at UC Berkeley submitted a letter to Chancellor Carol Christ on Jan. 12 regarding the needs and issues facing Latine students. The letter emphasized finding a new temporary space for the Latinx Student Resource Center, or LSRC, which has been without a meeting space since Dec. 8, alongside demands for financial aid reevaluation, affordable housing and further retention efforts.
Daily Californian
BUSD holds first in-person board meeting since lockdown
The Berkeley Unified School District, or BUSD, Board of Education officially kicked off Black History Month at their meeting Wednesday. Their meeting, which was the first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic, featured a performance by Young, Gifted and Black, a group of school-aged performers singing and chanting in celebration of their culture and community.
Daily Californian
Berkeley City Council conducts public hearing for ZAB unit permit appeal
During its session Tuesday, Berkeley City Council conducted a public hearing regarding an appeal to the Zoning Adjustments Board to approve a use permit which would allow the demolition of existing buildings and construction of housing on 2065 Kittredge Street. Kelilah Federman, attorney representing the East Bay Residents for Responsible...
