Ruth Ann Crocker, 91, of Sesser, passed away on February 1, 2023 at Countryside Manor in Mt Vernon. She was born on December 13, 1931 in Benton, IL to Lavern and Lorene (Tennison) Summers. She married William “Bill” Crocker and he preceded her in death on April 18, 2009.

SESSER, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO