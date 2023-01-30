ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Monongalia County Commissioners headed to Charleston, West Virginia, for conference

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — All three of Monongalia County’s commissioners will travel to Charleston this weekend. They, along with other county elected officials and county staff, will be attending the West Virginia Association of Counties 2023 Conference of Counties in Charleston which begins on Sunday and runs through Wednesday. The commissioners will be back in time for their regular meeting on Wednesday.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Hoxie appointed to fill judicial vacancy in Taylor and Barbour Counties

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice made an announcement on Wednesday that he had made his selection for the newest judge in the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit. Following the closing of the application period in January, deliberation began for Justice, who made his official appointment of Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Hoxie to the bench.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
West Virginia House passes ban on gender-affirming care

CHARLESTON – Despite hearing from a large group opposing the bill yesterday, the West Virginia House of Delegates passed legislation Friday banning all gender-affirming care in the state. House Bill 2007, prohibiting certain medical practices, passed 84-10 Friday morning. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
VIRGINIA STATE
3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash

MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
VIRGINIA STATE
Maryland marijuana measure prioritizes social equity

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is working toward creating a recreational marijuana industry with greater social equity, lawmakers said Friday, with more licenses for minority-owned businesses and proceeds directed to areas adversely impacted by the war on drugs. The measure before the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats,...
MARYLAND STATE
New Md. governor pledges to help Baltimore reduce violence

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who took office last month, has pledged to work closely with Baltimore leaders to reduce gun violence by addressing the complex social forces underlying the city’s longstanding struggle to improve public safety. His approach comes in stark contrast to his predecessor,...
BALTIMORE, MD
South Carolina's Beamer suspends three freshmen from program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said freshmen Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw were suspended from the football program. There was no reason given for the suspensions in the school's statement Friday. Online records showed Rhames, 18, was booked last night and was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of carrying weapons on school property and obstructing justice.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Clyde Robert “Bob” Fisher

Clyde Robert “Bob” Fisher, 93, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Ravenswood, WV. Bob will be remembered by his family and friends, without exception, as a man with a big heart, a great sense of humor, and many talents.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
California weighs making flag football a girls' school sport

California officials are considering a plan to make flag football a girls' high school sport amid soaring popularity of the game and a push to get more female athletes on the field. The federated council of the California Interscholastic Federation — the statewide body that governs high school athletics —...
CALIFORNIA STATE

