Read full article on original website
Related
Austin Community College, Austin-area universities announce plans for Feb. 2 amid ongoing icy conditions
On Feb. 1, thousands of Austin residents, businesses and schools experienced power outages due to downed lines, prompting some universities and districts to delay reopening. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) As icy conditions continue into Feb. 2, schools and universities announced plans for staff and students. Austin Community College and The University...
Cedar Park City Council grants permit for Austin Children’s Academy expansion along RM 620
Austin Children’s Academy will expand, adding four additional classrooms at an adjacent property, located just off RM 620. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council approved at its Jan. 26 meeting a special-use permit that will allow the expansion of Austin Children’s Academy to an adjacent building just off RM 620.
Update: Austin Community College Riverside, South Austin campuses closed Feb. 3
Officials with Austin Community College have made the decision to close the South Austin and Riverside campuses on Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages in the area. (Community Impact Staff) Officials with Austin Community College have made the decision to close the South Austin and Riverside campuses on Feb....
How Austin plans to spend its $350M affordable housing bond funds
2022's $350 million affordable housing bond measure follows other housing bonds approved by Austin voters in 2006, 2013 and 2018. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) After Austinites voted overwhelmingly for a $350 million affordable housing bond proposition last year, the city is now planning to start using that funding beginning later this year.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0