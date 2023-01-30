ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
China says balloon spotted over U.S. is a 'civilian airship' that blew astray

The State Department announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken is no longer traveling to China, after the surveillance balloon was detected over U.S. airspace Thursday. Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Widespread strike in Britain was coordinated to have the greatest impact

Roughly half a million workers went out on strike in the U.K. yesterday, the largest single day of industrial action in Britain for more than a decade. They included teachers, civil servants, border force agents, as well as bus and train drivers. The strike was coordinated by unions to have the biggest impact. We're joined now from London by reporter Willem Marx for an update on this ongoing winter of discontent. Good morning.
Why some Democrats are on board with busing migrants away from border states

When Texas and Arizona's Republican governors began busing immigrants out of their states last year, they said it was in protest of the Democrats' federal immigration policies. At the time, Democrats railed against the practice, especially when migrants were misled about where they were going. Now NPR's Laura Benshoff reports on why some Democrats have adopted busing too.
Should the U.S. worry that assistance to Ukraine could end up in the wrong hands?

There were anti-corruption raids in Kyiv ahead of a summit with European Union leaders there tomorrow. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired several government officials as part of the crackdown. And endemic corruption is one of the issues the EU said Ukraine needs to address before it can join the union, which Ukraine wants. The raids have also raised questions about how outside help, which Ukraine relies on for war efforts, might be impacted by the corruption that's plagued Ukraine for decades. To discuss, we've got Conor Savoy, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He focuses on the intersection of foreign policy and international development. And he joins us now. Good morning, Conor.
Murrow submission: What it's like being a reporter in Ukraine right now

What’s it like reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine, just as the war with Russia is beginning?. On this episode of Audacious, hear from American war photographer, Ron Haviv, as he navigates a dangerous, changing landscape. Plus, Ukrainian journalist, Nataliya Gumenyuk, talks about how it feels to report on the violence of her home country.
Morning news brief

Military analysts sometimes use this term, unsinkable aircraft carrier. That's the term for an island in the Pacific where you can base planes or troops. The United States just obtained additional rights to an unsinkable aircraft carrier off the coast of China. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is in Manila and said the U.S. gained access to four more military bases in the Philippines.
Scientists race to detect new pathogens before they can spark another pandemic

Infectious disease researchers in South Africa were the first to identify the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Now scientists there are racing to detect new pathogens before they can spark another pandemic. They're drawing on decades of experience dealing with the AIDS epidemic. As part of a new NPR series called Hidden Viruses, global health correspondent Nurith Aizenman has the story.
