Thomasville, NC

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Thomasville wrestling reaches third round

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

THOMASVILLE – Third-seeded Thomasville defeated 14th-seeded Northside-Pinetown 58-13 in the first round and 11th-seed Eastern Randolph in the second round Saturday at Thomasville in the 1A East dual-team playoffs.

The Bulldogs will face second-seeded Rosewood in the third round Wednesday. The winner will face either top-seeded Uwharrie Charter or fourth-seeded Pamlico in the regional championship, which will also be Wednesday at Rosewood.

