ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says

On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu’s Price Surge Is In Jeopardy Due To This SHIB Whale

The upcoming launch of Shibarium is raising high hopes in the Shiba Inu community that the SHIB price will rise due to an expanded use case beyond a meme coin. However, a known SHIB whale could derail the hoped-for price rally. As one of the industry-leading blockchain security companies PeckShield...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Token Explodes 50% As Project Releases Yearly Report

An Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) token has shot up 50% in just a few days after the project released a new annual report. The dYdX (DYDX) Foundation released its “inaugural ecosystem annual report” on Monday, which outlined the decentralized finance (DeFi) DEX’s development in 2022. “Despite...
u.today

Shiba Inu-Supporting Head of Movie Theater Giant Touts Success of Crypto Payments

In a recently published tweet, AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron claims that usage online "soared" after America's biggest cinema chain moved to add support for digital currencies as well as ApplePay and GooglePay. Adding support for cryptocurrencies was one of the top retail suggestions alongside the introduction of AMC-branded merchandise...
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in Any Bear Market

XRP (a.k.a. Ripple) is already making waves in the international money transfers market. Basic Attention Token is another Web3 idea, tightly focused on advertising functions in the next-generation internet model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says

It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
astaga.com

Whales Move 500K Ethereum (ETH) Ahead Of US Fed Rate Hike, What’s Next?

Whales have turn out to be lively forward of the U.S. Federal Reserve charge hike determination. Regardless of Ethereum value sideways motion, whales have moved almost 500K ETH within the final 2 days. Whales shifting huge quantities of Ethereum (ETH) through the FOMC assembly is a purpose to fret as...
fintechfutures.com

Will regulated cryptocurrency become the new fiat currency?

With the collapse of FTX in November 2022 bringing to the forefront the need for regulation in the crypto industry, both policymakers and the financial sector are left asking how a virtual asset, existing only on a borderless blockchain ledger, can be truly regulated. Likewise, if crypto is designed to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy