NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
Shiba Inu Is Soaring in 2023: How Much Higher Can It Go?
The cryptocurrency's momentum just might accelerate this year. But the sizzle could also fizzle.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says
On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu’s Price Surge Is In Jeopardy Due To This SHIB Whale
The upcoming launch of Shibarium is raising high hopes in the Shiba Inu community that the SHIB price will rise due to an expanded use case beyond a meme coin. However, a known SHIB whale could derail the hoped-for price rally. As one of the industry-leading blockchain security companies PeckShield...
Coinbase Shuts Down in Japan
Market conditions prompted it to halt operations and conduct a complete review of its Japanese outfit.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
CNBC
Bitcoin drops after weekend rally, and DOJ claims SBF tried to influence witness: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alexandre Birry, chief analytical officer at S&P Global, discusses the future of tokenization.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Token Explodes 50% As Project Releases Yearly Report
An Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) token has shot up 50% in just a few days after the project released a new annual report. The dYdX (DYDX) Foundation released its “inaugural ecosystem annual report” on Monday, which outlined the decentralized finance (DeFi) DEX’s development in 2022. “Despite...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival That’s Soared 160% in Just One Month May Be in Early Days of Massive Rally, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A leading crypto analytics firm is suggesting that Fantom (FTM), a top Ethereum (ETH) rival, is only in the beginning stages of a major rally. Smart contract platform Fantom is trading for $0.635 at time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours, and up over 164% since 2023 began.
u.today
Shiba Inu-Supporting Head of Movie Theater Giant Touts Success of Crypto Payments
In a recently published tweet, AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron claims that usage online "soared" after America's biggest cinema chain moved to add support for digital currencies as well as ApplePay and GooglePay. Adding support for cryptocurrencies was one of the top retail suggestions alongside the introduction of AMC-branded merchandise...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in Any Bear Market
XRP (a.k.a. Ripple) is already making waves in the international money transfers market. Basic Attention Token is another Web3 idea, tightly focused on advertising functions in the next-generation internet model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says
It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
astaga.com
Whales Move 500K Ethereum (ETH) Ahead Of US Fed Rate Hike, What’s Next?
Whales have turn out to be lively forward of the U.S. Federal Reserve charge hike determination. Regardless of Ethereum value sideways motion, whales have moved almost 500K ETH within the final 2 days. Whales shifting huge quantities of Ethereum (ETH) through the FOMC assembly is a purpose to fret as...
fintechfutures.com
Will regulated cryptocurrency become the new fiat currency?
With the collapse of FTX in November 2022 bringing to the forefront the need for regulation in the crypto industry, both policymakers and the financial sector are left asking how a virtual asset, existing only on a borderless blockchain ledger, can be truly regulated. Likewise, if crypto is designed to...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest says bitcoin could hit $1.5 million by 2030, doubling down on its bullishness for the world's largest cryptocurrency
Ark Invest said bitcoin could hit nearly $1.5 million by 2030, a 6,326% increase from its current price. Bitcoin is off 65% from its record high amid a lengthy crypto bear market. The famed money manager predicted bitcoin will scale unto a "multi-trillion dollar market," per a recent report. Cathie...
Metaverse cryptocurrencies jumped double digits to outperform Bitcoin and Ether in January
The tokens for the Sandbox and Decentraland increased 94% and 156% in January, respectively.
