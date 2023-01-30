ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam, OK

news9.com

OKC Parents Debate: Virtual Learning Versus Snow Days

While highways and interstates were clear today, lingering ice on secondary streets led many school districts to cancel classes. It’s not an age-old question, but perhaps the question of a new age: virtual or snow days?. News 9's Colby Thelen went to find parents and hopefully an answer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OHP Identifies Man Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Custer County

A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash around 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning. The crash was approximately 4.5 miles east of Clinton in Custer County. The crash involved six vehicles, four of which were semitrucks. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Hassan Mousa, 35, pronounced dead at the scene after...
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
2 In Custody After Police Chase In NW OKC

Two people are in custody after a vehicle chase led to a foot pursuit in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when two people bailed from the vehicle near Northwest 12th Street and North Independence Avenue. Officers located the two suspects...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OHP Identifies Man Killed In Payne County Crash

A man was killed Thursday morning in a Payne County crash, according to troopers. Harold Butler, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7 a.m. near State Highway 33 and County Road Redlands approximately 4 miles east of Coyle. According to an incident report, Butler lost control of...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK

