ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement

On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video.  "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
TAMPA, FL
SheKnows

Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire

The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
TAMPA, FL
Albany Herald

Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position

The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday. Ejiro Evero currently is the Broncos defensive coordinator, however he has interviewed for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He also has interviewed with the Broncos (Sean Payton), Carolina Panthers (Frank Reich) and Houston Texans (DeMeco Ryans), however those clubs have since filled that position.
DENVER, CO
Albany Herald

Report: Miami Dolphins to pay Vic Fangio over $4.5M per year

Vic Fangio will earn more than $4.5 million per year for three years as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, per a report Friday. The Monday Morning Quarterback also reported that the deal will make Fangio the NFL's highest-paid coordinator.
MIAMI, FL
Albany Herald

Raiders hire Scott Turner as pass-game coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Scott Turner as a coordinator in charge of the passing game on Friday. Turner, 40, spent the past three seasons as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator before his dismissal Jan. 10.
WASHINGTON STATE
Albany Herald

NFL sponsors CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin episode

The NFL and the American Heart Association will come together to provide free CPR education and training throughout next week at the Phoenix Convention Center leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The decision comes after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin required lifesaving CPR after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy