How’s that new ‘diverging diamond’ on Glades Road in Boca? We give it a try

The I-95 Glades Road interchange was scheduled to open early Monday, but was delayed until the afternoon. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Something seemed wrong: Traffic going the opposite way was on my right.

Shouldn’t it be on the left? Was I in England? No, I was in the correct lane, experiencing the new Glades Road over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton minutes after it opened on Monday. As you make your way over the interstate, the lanes flow to the left, then back to the right. As I headed east, traffic going west waited patiently on the right until I passed.

As we get used to this new “diverging diamond” that planners promise will improve our Glades Road driving experience, we will all have to reprogram our brains so we don’t feel like we’re on the wrong side of the road.

I’m a frequent user of this area as I shop at Whole Foods, go to my doctor’s office and attend yoga classes in the immediate vicinity. The thousands of people who head to Town Center at Boca Raton or Florida Atlantic University each day are also going to pass through this new intersection.

On Monday, it looked like most people were getting it, as traffic flowed smoothly, and I didn’t have to wait long at the lights. There are now only two lights at the formerly gridlocked crossing, instead of four.

But some drivers were clearly confused: I saw lots of U-turns as they missed their exits, which are now to the left if you’re heading south from the east or north from the west. Drivers exiting Glades for I-95 used to get on by turning right, but the days of the cloverleaf exit that made drivers follow a semicircle to get on the highway are over, at this exit at least.

There are lots of “WRONG WAY” signs to make sure motorists don’t drift into their old habits. During my drive, one of the intersections had three warning posts.

Several times, befuddled drivers cut right in front of me as they learned the new lane pattern. Or was it just a typical day on South Florida roads, where no one signals anyway?

I didn’t see any pedestrians attempting to walk along the new sidewalk that straddles east- and westbound lanes. It’s fenced in for safety, but they will still have to cross traffic lanes to get to that middle path. I used to say a prayer every time I passed a bicyclist, usually wearing restaurant-worker garb, who had to pedal through the exit as drivers gunned their gas to get on I-95. There are now two 7-foot-wide bike lanes on each side of the road.

If traffic flow remains as efficient as it was on Monday, I have a few ideas for other roads that need improvement in Boca Raton. Has anyone traveled on Military Trail lately? I miss every single light every single day. City traffic planners, please take note.