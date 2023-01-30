ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Valiant Says He Just Sings What Dancehall Fans Want To Hear

Dancehall artist Valiant says that the lyrics in the string of hit songs he’s released since October are simply what the masses in the Caribbean want to hear, echoing statements made by his compatriot Skillibeng last year. His songs—among them Dunce Cheque, North Carolina, St. Mary, C.A.L (Cut All...
No More ‘Bruk Days’ For Valiant: Artist Dominates January With Nine Songs In The Top 10

Valiant – C.A.L. (Cut All Losses) According to YouTube, Valiant picked up 11.6 million views in January from Jamaican viewers on the platform, outshining other artists like Chronic Law, who was second with 10.6 million views, Kraff, with 5.76 million views, Skeng, with 4.5 million views, and Vybz Kartel, with 4.12 million views.
Interview: Collie Buddz Encourages Fans To ‘Take It Easy’

It can be easy to become preoccupied with the dynamism of everyday life, and Collie Buddz’s new single Take It Easy is a reminder to stop and smell the roses you’ve planted. Released today, the track oozes all the feels of self-care meets reggae sweetness, a welcomed message...
Future Gets Bob Marley Tattoo

American rapper Future has gotten a tattoo of the King of Reggae, Bob Marley on his right leg. A clip that has been circulating on social media shows the Wait For U rapper on FaceTime while getting his new ink. It seems he’s a fan of historical greats, because Marley falls right above an older tattoo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Dancehall Artist Caano Denies Report That He Kidnapped Canadian Woman

Upcoming Dancehall artist Caano has denied a CVM TV report that he is involved in human trafficking and scamming and that he allegedly held a white Canadian national against her will. “She was living with me for a while but the catty [the woman’s] friend called the police inna Jamaica...

