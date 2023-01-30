Read full article on original website
2nd-ranked Trojans travel to Chapman to face surging Irish
As we officially enter the home stretch of the high school hoops season, the Fighting Irish and Trojans will meet in Chapman on Friday night, looking to kick off the month of February with a big win. Southeast of Saline comes into this contest at 13-1, ranked as the #2...
2022-23 Midseason Report: Sacred Heart boys basketball
After a ten-day break in late January, the Sacred Heart boys’ basketball team is officially in the home stretch of their regular season, and will enter the month of February with an overall record of 8-6. Despite being one of the smaller teams in their class, the Knights have...
Big second half allows #2 Trojans to breeze past Sacred Heart
After struggling with Sacred Heart for the better part of a decade, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team has finally turned the tide on their biggest rival, winning their fourth straight over the Knights on Tuesday by a final score of 66-48. With this win, the Trojans move...
Seward County downs T-Bird women, 77-49
LIBERAL - Playing for the first time in a week to start a stretch of three road games in the next 10 days, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would have plenty of opportunities but could not convert offensively as part of a 77-49 road defeat to Seward County Community College inside the Greenhouse in Liberal on Wednesday.
Youth baseball and softball grants available for 2023 season
As a local youth baseball coach, Jason Wells has seen families struggle to support their child’s love of the game, due to the rising cost of youth sports. “Equipment, uniforms, league fees and tournament fees can make baseball an expensive youth sport,” said Wells. “Our team does whatever it can to keep costs reasonable, yet there has always been a significant fee per player to participate.”
🎥Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Chapman tonight!
The Southeast of Saline Trojans are traveling to Chapman to take on the Irish tonight. If you can't make it to the games, we have you covered!. The girls play at 6 p.m. Friday and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the basketball games on KINA...
This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup
Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 a.m.: Kay Quinn, Kansas Wesleyan University on Valentine Music Program and Pioneer Hall being named to the National Register of Historic Places. 9:30 a.m.: Chief Meteorologist Dan Holiday on possibilities for the rest of winter and spring severe weather outlook.
Salina Central releases names of student on first semester honor roll
Following are the names of Salina Central High School students who made the honor roll during Semester 1 of the 2022-2023 School year. The honor roll is computed each semester based upon a 3.0 or better grade point average and no F grades. Ninth grade. Citlali M. Alarcon, Everest Alba,...
Woman dies in pickup rollover crash on Kansas highway
RENO COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Laura R. Manwarren, 45, Ozark, Missouri, was southbound on Kansas 14 four miles south of Sterling. The pickup left the roadway. The driver...
Local woman injured when struck by car in central Salina
A pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a car in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Jeffrey Herzog, 66, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2012 Honda Accord, when he attempted to turn left onto S. Fourth Street and struck Tihomina Green, 40, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Stolen mortuary SUV recovered near downtown Salina
An SUV stolen from an east Salina mortuary in late January was recovered Thursday in another part of the city. Officers were sent to Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue, for the report of a vehicle burglary in progress. A witness reported seeing a man looking inside a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Behling, Zachariah Martin; 32; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
9th Judicial District Nominating Comm. to meet Tuesday
TOPEKA—The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Tuesday to set the schedule for filling a district magistrate judge vacancy created by Judge Ellen Neufeld’s March 20 retirement. The 9th Judicial District is composed of Harvey and McPherson counties. . Public access. The meeting is...
Salina man fires shots to scare off intruder in his home
Multiple reports of shots being fired in a central Salina neighborhood Tuesday evening are being investigated as a local man defending his residence from an intruder. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 200 block of S. 10th Street at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday after multiple reports of shots being fired were received.
Saline County closes part of Falun Road for bridge project
The Saline County Engineer's Office has announced that part of Falun Road has been closed for a bridge replacement project. Falun Road between S. Burma Road and S. Halstead Road is scheduled to reopen on June 1. Local and emergency traffic will be provided access to private property within the...
Thief steals pickup's catalytic converter at clinic during daytime
A catalytic converter was stolen from a pickup while the vehicle was parked at a central Salina clinic Thursday. A 63-year-old Salina woman told police that her 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was parked at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street, from 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Thursday. When she drove away, she noticed that the pickup was extremely loud and then discovered that someone had cut the catalytic converter from the pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Downtown Salina jewelry store robbed; nearly $11,000 in rings taken
Police are looking for two men who robbed a downtown Salina jewelry store late Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to Vernon Jewelers, 123 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a robbery. An employee told officers that two Black men entered the store and were...
Jury finds Kansas man guilty of double-murder
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County jury on Thursday found 37-year-old Kyle Hardwick guilty in the August 2021 deaths of 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Anstine both of Hutchinson. Hardwick was convicted of two counts of intentional and premeditated murder in the first degree and...
Salina Police Dept. recognizes 2 officers for KLETC graduation
Two Salina Police Department officers graduate from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. From the Salina Police Department Facebook page:
Boil water advisory issued for the City of Ellsworth
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Ellsworth public water supply system located in Ellsworth County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. ●Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation...
