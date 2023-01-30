Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver's Music Hall of Famer Philip BaileyRick ZandDenver, CO
Denver's HOST: No concerns about Urban Peak contractsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
A massive hole opens up in the middle of an east Denver street
A water main break on Eudora and 9th streets in east Denver opened up a massive hole in the middle of the street, Thursday morning.
Denver home to exploding number of high-income renters
In Denver, the number of renters with incomes over $150,000 more than doubled between 2015 and 2020.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month
Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Denver Water main break floods parking garage, cars
A peaceful morning on Eudora Street in Denver was interrupted by a cacophony of noise. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, an underground water pipe called a conduit broke in the road causing a big mess. "Just a bunch of broken-up cement and concrete and some water running," said neighbor Chris Jasso. Conduits are 30 inches in diameter. They are the pipes that feed water mains which then send water into your house. "So, when a conduit breaks it's a big messy deal," said Denver Water spokesperson Todd Hartman. Residents of the Park Mayfair condo complex like Joy Vaeth park in an underground garage on the...
Denver's Colfax bus rapid transit project contract sparks concerns, questions
The fallout of Denver International Airport's first failed attempt at the Great Hall project still haunts Denver District 5 Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer. That project fell apart in 2019 and quickly devolved into a "he said, she said, they said," debacle, she said at a Tuesday Land Use Transportation and Infrastructure meeting. Committee members discussed the proposed Colfax Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.
Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets
It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
EDITORIAL: Meth plagues Colorado’s public spaces
The next pandemic has hit Colorado, but this time it’s not a virus. It’s meth. And it’s imperiling not only its users but also the rest of the public. It seems hardly a week goes by without yet another methamphetamine-contaminated public library making the news. Four of them have closed to the public for now in the Denver metro area alone after tests uncovered meth residue in them.
Hundreds of people are missing in Colorado
There are over 500 people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
KDVR.com
I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash
A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
Celebrated ‘Jew-ish’ DC-based Deli Bringing Two New Stores to Denver
Call Your Mother isn’t just an order, it’s an award-winning deli.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
frontporchne.com
Gentrification Patterns in NE Denver
The soaring home values and increasing rent prices that Denver experienced over the last decade has facilitated a pattern of neighborhoods being gentrified and residents being displaced. A study from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition revealed that 27 percent of Denver neighborhoods are currently gentrifying and that Denver is the second-most gentrified city in the nation, just behind San Francisco.
One of 'cheapest places to travel' in 2023 is located in Colorado
According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado. In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.
Denver restaurant gets complaints of mystery charges from around the US
A Denver restaurant owner is getting the attention of people around the country, but for all the wrong reasons.
KDVR.com
Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified
The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified. The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Witness describes police chase on El Paso County …. FOX31’s Vicente Arenas spoke with an eyewitness who saw the high-speed chase...
denverite.com
A Highlands Ranch landscaping firm denied more than $200,000 in overtime wages to temporary workers
A Denver-area landscaping company underpaid and intimidated more than a dozen employees, many of whom were temporary foreign workers, according to the U.S. Labor Department. The labor department said in a statement sent out this week that it has recovered $203,000 in back wages from Grandview Landscaping Inc. It also imposed just under $112,000 in civil penalties on the company.
Denver police search for driver after several cars smashed overnight
Police in Denver are investigating after several cars were smashed while parked in one neighborhood overnight. At least four parked cars were found damaged at 10th and Emerson on Friday morning. Many of the vehicle owners weren't aware that something had happened until they headed outside to get into their vehicle or answered the door to answer questions from police. No one was injured but there was a lot of damage. "Fortunately compared to some of these other cars, I was reality unscathed. The back bumper fell off the tail gates, it's smashed in but it's driveable," said car owner Wynn Jeffery. "This isn't something you really want to see first thing in the morning and you're trying to comprehend what happened here because I couldn't figure out why the car that was in the front was parked in front of a driveway. I thought, 'Did that car back into that car?' but when I got farther out I looked down and saw all these cars piled up into this tree," said vehicle owner Anthony Torres. Another neighbor said they heard the collisions and saw a tow truck strike the vehicles, back up and drive away. Officers are searching for that driver.
Comments / 3