New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
NFL
Giants' Julian Love says Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is 'in for a free ride' amid Super Bowl run
In the build-up to Super Bowl LVII, plenty of folks will be asked for their opinions on the two participating clubs. One individual is quite familiar with Philadelphia's team, and he's not too fond of Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Giants safety Julian Love let his thoughts be known during...
NFL
NFL places Eagles OL Josh Sills on Commissioner Exempt List after indictment on charges of rape, kidnapping
The NFL has placed Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List after Sills was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on rape and kidnapping charges stemming from a 2019 incident in Ohio. "Sills may not participate in practices and games or travel with the team while...
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
NFL
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler expects to field offers for Derek Carr: 'There's going to be people interested'
After nine seasons, Derek Carr's time with the Raiders appears to be nearing its end. Carr was unceremoniously benched with two games remaining in the 2022 season, laying the groundwork for a departure. The Raiders have been expected to explore trade options involving the veteran quarterback since the start of 2023, but there's been little movement on that front to this point.
NFL
Tom Brady's retirement marks first significant move in 2023 NFL offseason quarterback market
When Tom Brady finally retired -- "for good," he made a point of saying -- in a low-definition video on Wednesday morning, he went out having attempted and completed more passes than any quarterback had in a season in NFL history. At 45, he had not faded away or been dragged across the finish line.
NFL
NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2022 season: Geno Smith, Seahawks soared
Over the past few seasons, I have been identifying overperforming and underperforming units using a model I created that seeks to measure the difference between preseason expectations and actual game outputs. In order to come up with the preseason expectation rankings, I project each team's win share by unit. Preseason projections are more subjective than postseason win-share metrics, as the preseason rankings blend more certain factors (veteran personnel, free-agent signings, salaries) with less certain clues (how the new draft class is likely to impact production, how injuries will come into play). Actual game outputs are calculated based on the unit's actual win share in each game played. (Reminder: My win-share figure is defined as the measurement of how each player, position group and side of the ball impacts a team's ability to earn first downs and touchdowns, as related to wins. And yes, these can be negative.)
NFL
Eagles will wear home green jerseys, Chiefs will be in white for Super Bowl LVII
It is over a week until the big day when the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but we already know what both teams will be wearing. The Eagles posted to social media this week...
NFL
Saints, co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard part ways
The Saints' major changes in the defensive coaching room continue. New Orleans and co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard have parted ways, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. The split comes fives days after the team's other co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, departed to become the DC...
NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to be fully ready for 2023 season
Tua Tagovailoa has taken an important step on his road back to the playing field. The Dolphins quarterback has cleared concussion protocol, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Miami is confident Tagovailoa will be fully ready to return to football activities when the time comes later in 2023, per Rapoport.
NFL
Super Bowl LVII's top 10 game-planning nightmares: How do you cover Travis Kelce? Stop A.J. Brown?
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights the most imposing individuals in Super Bowl LVII. January reiterated a self-evident truism about the NFL: The stars come out in the playoffs. The...
NFL
Rosters Finalized For 2023 Pro Bowl Games Presented by Verizon
The NFL announced the final AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Players from each conference will compete in a series of Pro Bowl Skills competitions throughout the week and the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag Football Games on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
NFL
Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady to retire as member of Patriots: 'He always has been and always will be a Patriot'
Patriots owner Robert Kraft would like Brady to ride off into the sunset in Nautical blue and red. Kraft said Thursday during an appearance on CNN that he'd like to bring Brady back to New England to officially retire as a member of the franchise with which he won six Super Bowls and helped transform into an NFL powerhouse.
NFL
Derek Carr won't extend Feb. 15 trigger date on contract: 'I don't think that would be best for me'
Derek Carr has no plans to extend the Feb. 15 deadline in his contract that triggers $40.4 million in future guaranteed money to help facilitate a trade from Las Vegas. "I don't think that would be best for me," Carr said Thursday from the Pro Bowl Games, via the Associated Press.
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts recognize significance of first Super Bowl meeting between Black starting quarterbacks
Super Bowl LVII features a matchup that will be historic for a number of reasons, including it being the first Super Bowl to feature two Black starting quarterbacks. The significance certainly is not lost on Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. "To have two Black quarterbacks start in the Super Bowl,...
NFL
2023 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah's top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice
MOBILE, Ala. -- With three days of Reese's Senior Bowl practices in the books, 100-plus prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft are on the verge of wrapping up a crucial job interview. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah provides a look at 10 players who helped themselves the most during the week leading up to Saturday's game.
NFL
Niners star LT Trent Williams not ruling out retirement after another 'grueling' season
San Francisco star left tackle Trent Williams sported crutches and a walking boot as the 49ers cleaned out their lockers on Tuesday following Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams called the injury to his left foot "minor" but noted the "grueling" aspect of another long season,...
NFL
RB Index: Eagles' Miles Sanders among four running backs I was wrong about in 2022
We are less than a fortnight away from the end of the 2022 NFL campaign, with Super Bowl LVII pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. But before the season wraps, I am once again swallowing my pride and acknowledging my mistakes. Back in August,...
NFL
Niners HC Shanahan, GM Lynch voice support for emergency quarterback rule change
An expert is not required to explain why the 49ers couldn't mount much of a fight in the latter stages of the NFC Championship Game. In short, San Francisco didn't have a quarterback healthy enough to perform more than 50% of the duties required of a signal-caller in any NFL game, let alone one deciding a conference title. Brock Purdy's torn UCL prevented him from throwing the ball more than a few yards ahead of him, and Josh Johnson's concussion meant he was done for the day after exiting early in the third quarter. Purdy's re-entry into the game left the 49ers with one viable approach: Run the ball from every direction possible, because the air attack isn't coming.
NFL
Cowboys' Jerry Jones wants Ezekiel Elliott to return in 2023; Mike McCarthy will take over as play-caller
The Dallas Cowboys enter the offseason with a host of roster questions. Most prominent among those is how the club will handle Ezekiel Elliott's contract. Speaking Wednesday from the Senior Bowl, both Jerry and Stephen Jones told reporters they want Elliott to return in 2023, but it must make financial sense for both sides.
