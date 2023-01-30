ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler expects to field offers for Derek Carr: 'There's going to be people interested'

After nine seasons, Derek Carr's time with the Raiders appears to be nearing its end. Carr was unceremoniously benched with two games remaining in the 2022 season, laying the groundwork for a departure. The Raiders have been expected to explore trade options involving the veteran quarterback since the start of 2023, but there's been little movement on that front to this point.
NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2022 season: Geno Smith, Seahawks soared

Over the past few seasons, I have been identifying overperforming and underperforming units using a model I created that seeks to measure the difference between preseason expectations and actual game outputs. In order to come up with the preseason expectation rankings, I project each team's win share by unit. Preseason projections are more subjective than postseason win-share metrics, as the preseason rankings blend more certain factors (veteran personnel, free-agent signings, salaries) with less certain clues (how the new draft class is likely to impact production, how injuries will come into play). Actual game outputs are calculated based on the unit's actual win share in each game played. (Reminder: My win-share figure is defined as the measurement of how each player, position group and side of the ball impacts a team's ability to earn first downs and touchdowns, as related to wins. And yes, these can be negative.)
Saints, co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard part ways

The Saints' major changes in the defensive coaching room continue. New Orleans and co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard have parted ways, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. The split comes fives days after the team's other co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, departed to become the DC...
Rosters Finalized For 2023 Pro Bowl Games Presented by Verizon

The NFL announced the final AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Players from each conference will compete in a series of Pro Bowl Skills competitions throughout the week and the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag Football Games on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Niners HC Shanahan, GM Lynch voice support for emergency quarterback rule change

An expert is not required to explain why the 49ers couldn't mount much of a fight in the latter stages of the NFC Championship Game. In short, San Francisco didn't have a quarterback healthy enough to perform more than 50% of the duties required of a signal-caller in any NFL game, let alone one deciding a conference title. Brock Purdy's torn UCL prevented him from throwing the ball more than a few yards ahead of him, and Josh Johnson's concussion meant he was done for the day after exiting early in the third quarter. Purdy's re-entry into the game left the 49ers with one viable approach: Run the ball from every direction possible, because the air attack isn't coming.
