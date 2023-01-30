ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crypto Community Expects Cardano ($ADA) Price Surge by End of February

The cryptocurrency community has set a bullish price target for smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA) this month, presumably taking into account the network’s growing adoption. According to estimates made on CoinMarketCap’s pages, the average of nearly 1,800 cryptocurrency community members points to the smart contract platform’s price trading at...
Dogecoin ($DOGE) Whale Activity Surges Ahead of Expected ‘Rage Pump’

Whale activity on the Dogecoin ($DOGE) network has recently exploded, with whale transactions spiking to their highest level since November 27, at a time in which the number of active addresses on the network hit its largest 2-day stretch since early November. According to data from on-chain analytics from Santiment,...
Binance Users Anticipate +5% Increase in Ethereum Value by 2026

Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
Metacade Presale Investment Rockets Past $5 Million as GameFi Investors Hurry to Buy Remaining MCADE Tokens

London, United Kingdom, 2nd February, 2023, Chainwire. The Metacade presale is selling out fast with stage 3 coming to a close after just 12 days. The presale of the play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse arcade saw its previous rounds sell out within 4 weeks, raising $2.7 million but this has been dwarfed in comparison to the third stage selling out at lightning speed and bringing the project to raise past $5 million in just several days.
Litecoin Sharks Were Behind $LTC’s Near 90% Surge, Data Suggests

The price of Litecoin ($LTC) has surged nearly 90% since early November, with the movement seemingly being supported by so-called Litecoin ‘sharks,’ or large addresses that have been heavily accumulating the cryptocurrency. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Litecoin’s rally was supported by addresses holdings between 100 and...
Decentralized Exchange Token $DYDX Surges 200% Amid Rising Trading Volume

The native token of the popular decentralized exchange dYdX has surged more than 200% over the past 30 days as its trading volume keeps on rising and investors move their funds off of centralized exchanges in the wake of FTX’s collapse. According to market data, the price of the...
Mysterious Dogecoin Whale Moves 450 Million $DOGE for a $0.09 Fee

A mysterious Dogecoin ($DOGE) whale has moved over 450 million tokens worth over $40.5 million, in a transaction that cost then only 1.01 $DOGE in transaction fees, meaning they paid $0.09 to move such a large amount of tokens. The transaction was first spotted by whale monitoring service Dogecoin Whale...
Crypto Community’s $XRP Price Prediction Sees Sideways Movement in February

The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of $XRP, the native token of the XRP Ledger, is set to move sideways throughout the month of February to end it just slightly below its current level, likely as investors await regulatory clarity. According to CoinMarketCap’s price estimate feature, which saw...
$FTM: Cryoto Analytics Firm Santiment Explains Why It Is Bullish on Fantom

Santiment, a prominent crypto analytics firm, recently analyzed the performance of Fantom ($FTM). Here is a little introduction by the Fantom team to this exciting crypto project:. “Fantom is a high-performance, scalable, EVM-compatible, and secure smart-contract platform. Fantom’s mainnet deployment—Fantom Opera—is built on Fantom’s consensus mechanism, Lachesis. Fantom is a...
Crypto Investment Products’ AUM Surges as Investor Confidence Returns: CryptoCompare Report

The total assets under management for cryptocurrency investment products has surged by 36.8% in the month of January to $19.7billion, the highest recorded assets under management (AUM) since May 2022, as investors’ confidence returns. According to CryptoCompare’s latest Digital Asset Management Review report, bullish sentiment on the market was...
$BTC: South African Retail Giant ‘Pick n Pay’ Embraces Bitcoin Nationwide

Pick n Pay (PnP), which is one of South Africa’s largest supermarket chains, is now reportedly allowing its customers to pay at the till via any Bitcoin Lightning-enabled wallet, such as Zap or BlueWallet. Back on 1 November 2022, PnP issued a press release that said the company was...
A Quick Introduction to the XRP Ledger Learning Portal

On Wednesday (1 February 2023), RippleX, the team within Ripple that tries to provide XRP Ledger (XRPL) developers with all the resources they need to build solutions that “fuel the engine of a new digital economy,” wrote about the XRPL Learning Portal. The XRP Ledger was created in...
MegaWorld Land Gameplay on BNB Chain Starts Feb 15

In recent years, Web3 games have taken the world by storm, providing players with a revolutionary new feature of provable digital assets ownership and trading. MegaWorld has taken it to a whole new level with player-constructed NFT buildings powered by resources produced by other players in their NFT buildings rendering all the operations on smart contracts deployed on 3 independent blockchains and 2 sidechains.

