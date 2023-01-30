Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
This Supreme Court Justice Absolutely, Positively Should Not Have A Street Named After Him
When lawyers, or maybe more accurately law students, get together and are feeling pedantic, the subject of all-time best and worst Supreme Court justices seems to come up. One justice that is *always* on the worst-of list is Roger Taney. The author of the Supreme Court’s biggest black eye, Dred...
Trump says that if he's reelected he won't use the powers of the presidency to punish his enemies, but adds that he'd be 'entitled to a revenge tour'
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump went on a tirade against news outlets that reported on Russian interference during the 2016 election.
Confederate General AP Hill did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery
There has been a long-held belief by many that everyone fighting in the Confederate Army desired to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. Some Americans do not believe that anyone in the south joined the army for States's Rights only but it is true. It was recently announced that the remains of Confederate General AP Hill were removed from underneath a monument on a highway and were returned to his hometown of Culpepper Virginia. Although he was an officer in the war he did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery.
Fox News commentator mocked for outrageously blaming slave trade on wind
A Fox News commentator took to Twitter to blast a New York Times columnist’s take on clean energy, suggesting that wind power facilitated the slave trade. In an opinion piece for The Times entitled The Dystopia We Fear Is Keeping Us From the Utopia We Deserve, Ezra Klein writes that “the advance of wind and solar and battery technology remains a near miracle. The possibilities of advanced geothermal and hydrogen are thrilling. Smaller, modular nuclear reactors could make new miracles possible, like cars and planes that don’t need to be refueled or recharged. This is a world progressives, in...
What is Pentecostal Christianity?
Pentecostals agree on the importance of the Holy Spirit – but not necessarily on what it empowers them to do.
The Jewish Press
Should Americans Be Sold Into Slavery to Pay Slavery Reparations?
A California task force studying the long-term effects of slavery and systemic racism on black residents in the state has estimated a whopping $569 billion in reparations is owed to the descendants of enslaved people, according to a report. But that would just be the down payment on national payments...
Trump says public education taken over by ‘pink-haired communists,’ plans to give power back to parents
Former President Trump’s education plan warns that the "major problem" is "pink-haired communists teaching our kids'" and vowed to restore power back to parents.
AOC to GOP: Don't tell me you're condemning antisemitism when a Republican 'who has talked about Jewish space lasers' gets a plum committee assignment
"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," she says of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee.
Opinion | The Real Reason Santos Won’t Resign
Like many other millennials, Santos sees attention as the most valuable currency. And now the scandal-plagued congressman is getting plenty of it.
Trump Claims Fox is Trying to Make Him Look 'as Bad as Possible'
The former president slammed the news outlet for "always" finding polls that are "an outlier, usually old and non-credible."
The Proud Boys Are Now the Largest Hate Group in the Country
The term “hate group” has a very specific definition. Hate groups “vilify others because of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Closely related to these are anti-government groups, which are often put into the same category. Of the 733 hate groups and 488 anti-government groups […]
MSNBC
Maxine Waters takes GOP lawmaker to school over bogus 'socialism' claims
Tuesday was a monumental day in right-wing contradiction. As one set of House Republicans railed against DirecTV for cutting ties with their favorite disinformation network, another on the House Rules Committee held a hearing to debate a nonbinding resolution that would broadly condemn "socialism." It’s illogical. Don’t strain your brain...
Tucker Carlson Makes Racist George Floyd Joke During Rant About Tyre Nichols
Tucker Carlson made a racist joke about George Floyd during a rant about the death of Tyre Nichols and white racism. The post Tucker Carlson Makes Racist George Floyd Joke During Rant About Tyre Nichols appeared first on NewsOne.
News of inmates' baptisms recently went viral-Now, an atheist group says that coercion & promoting Christianity must end
On December 29, 2022, a County Sheriff’s Department shared on social media numerous photos celebrating nearly 40 male and female inmates’ Baptization in a County Detention Center. The Sheriff’s post subsequently went viral, drawing varied amounts of praise and criticism from citizens across the Nation. Now, a non-profit atheist organization asserts that the Sheriff’s Department’s recent action of “promoting Christianity and coercing prisoners into participating in religious exercises” is unconstitutional. [i]
White Christian Nationalism is an oxymoron and does not compute
Being a Christian and a Nationalist is not the same. A Christian is any individual who believes Jesus was crucified for our sins, rose from the dead, is the only way for salvation and He will soon return. Galatians 3:28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. Some of us believe being a Christian is exclusive to only a privileged few.
abovethelaw.com
Yale Law School Had So Much Fun The First Time, They've Brought Recognized Hate Group Back To Campus!
“Fool me once, shame on… shame on you. Fool me… you can’t get fooled again.” — George W. Bush. Yale Law School had such a positive experience hosting Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom, an SPLC-recognized hate group, that it decided to give it another whirl! The last time resulted in a protest that got right-wing media madder than a gas stove ban at a critical race theory symposium. After taking its turn as a Wall Street Journal punching bag, some grandstanding federal judges threatened to boycott the school, and the school issued a new set of oxymoronic “freedom of speech rules” that earned derision from right and left.
How America Lost Its Grip on Reality
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.In her cover story for the March issue of our magazine, the staff writer Megan Garber argues that Americans are living in a kind of “metaverse,” where the line between entertainment and reality is blurrier than ever. That lack of clarity could be hastening the nation’s descent into conspiracy.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. The GOP is just obnoxious. The police can be...
abovethelaw.com
The Data Shows That Federal Judges Are Going Out Of Their Way To Not Pull An RBG
Federal judges are increasingly basing their decisions to retire from active service on which party controls the White House rather than on nonpartisan or financial considerations that for decades were bigger factors, according to a new study. Xiao Wang, a clinical assistant professor at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law,...
Stop Appropriating Black History to Push an LGBTQ Political Agenda | Opinion
Black LGBTQ activists and their white supporters claim we are erasing them when their sexuality isn't placed in the spotlight as we advocate for Blacks.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Alleges Conspiracy To Collate And Cobble By Bob Woodward And Publisher Simon & Schuster
Fresh off getting slapped with a million dollars in sanctions for filing garbage civil tort suits, Donald Trump, the OG vexatious litigant, is back for another round. This time, he’s taking a run at reporter Bob Woodward, as well as his publisher Simon & Schuster, and S&S’s parent company Paramount, demanding $50 million from the publication of recorded interviews the reporter conducted between December of 2019 and August of 2020. Naturally the case was filed in the Northern District of Florida, where none of the parties reside.
Comments / 0