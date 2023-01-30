Read full article on original website
Pixies Expand 2023 North American Tour Dates
Pixies have expanded their 2023 North American headline tour with a new handful of dates announced today. Franz Ferdinand and Bully will join Pixies as supporting acts for the entire second leg, which kicks off June 8th in Boston. The run also includes stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up June 25th in Austin.
How to Get Tickets to Marco Antonio Solís’ 2023 Tour
Marco Antonio Solís has prepared a new solo outing after his two-year reunion run with Los Bukis, and tickets to the “El Buki World Tour 2023” will undoubtedly offer a different type of show from the Latin music legend as he performs his individual hits like “Si No Te Hubieras Ido,” “Más Que Tu Amigo,” and “O Me Voy o Te Vas.”
How to Get Tickets to Beyoncé’s 2023 “Renaissance” Tour
Beyoncé will hit the road in 2023 to tour in support of her transformative three-act Renaissance project, as she announced on Wednesday (February 1st). Grab tickets here, and read on for more details including the on-sale date. What Is Beyoncé’s Next Tour? — Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, and...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Lil Wayne Announces 2023 Tour
Lil Wayne has announced a 28-city run of Spring 2023 tour dates across North America. After kicking off in Minneapolis on April 4th, the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” will stop off in cities including Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before closing out in Los Angeles on May 13th. See the full itinerary below.
Thrice to Celebrate The Artist in the Ambulance with 20th Anniversary Tour
Thrice’s seminal third album, The Artist in the Ambulance, turns 20 this year. In celebration, the post-hardcore band is hitting the road on a North American anniversary tour that will see them performing the LP from front to back, with support from Holy Fawn. The outing kicks off May...
Trivium and Beartooth Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour
Trivium and Beartooth have announced an extensive 2023 US co-headlining tour presented by Knotfest Roadshow. Malevolence and Archetypes Collide will support the run, which kicks off April 21st in Tampa, Florida, and runs through June 15th in Seattle. A Live Nation pre-sale begins today (January 31st) at noon ET via...
Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade to Reunite After 20 Years for 2023 US Tour
Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade are reuniting for the extensive “Summer of Green” 2023 US tour, including select co-headlining dates with Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew performing songs from Remain in Light. The shows will mark the Frog Brigade’s first live appearances since...
Fall Out Boy Announce 2023 North American Tour
Fall Out Boy have announced a North American tour in support of their upcoming album, So Much (For) Stardust. Kicking off with a hometown gig at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, the 29-date outing hits stadiums and amphitheaters across the country from late June through early August. Notably, Fall Out Boy will also headline shows at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City, Fenway Park in Boston, and Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.
Hayley Kiyoko Announces 2023 Tour
Hayley Kiyoko will celebrate her recent album Panorama with a 2023 tour, taking the pop artist throughout the UK, Europe, and North America. The 33-date trek kicks off overseas in Glasgow on April 5th. Throughout the month, Kiyoko will make stops in London, Paris, Munich, and more, before the North American leg begins in Orlando on April 27th. Then, the tour will travel through cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Dallas, Philadelphia, and New York, before the finale in Silver Spring, Maryland on June 2nd.
Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE Announce 2023 North American Tour
Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE are teaming up for a 2023 North American tour. The announcement comes as the experimental metal acts each get set to release a new album in the coming weeks. The tour kicks off June 10th in Montreal and runs through a July 8th gig in Raleigh, North...
Bryan Adams Announces 2023 Tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Bryan Adams is heading out on tour in 2023, and he’s bringing Joan Jett and the Blackhearts with him. The artists will embark on a North American tour that kicks off this summer. In support of his 15th studio album, last year’s So Happy It Hurts, the aptly titled...
Beyoncé Announces “The Renaissance World Tour”
At last, Beyoncé has announced “The Renaissance World Tour.” The 47-date trek kicks off in Europe in May, followed by a run of North American stadium shows beginning in July. Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, “The Renaissance World Tour” kicks off on...
boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy to Headline Re:SET Concert Series
Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy will headline Re:SET, a new concert series visiting 12 US cities this summer. The brainchild of AEG Presents (the company behind Coachella and Ticketmaster competitor AXS), Re:SET is one part touring mini-festival, one part artist-curated outdoor concert experience. Each headliner has put together a unique bill, and each lineup will rotate in and out of three regional cities over the course of June’s four weekends. So that means each artist will play a total of 12 shows, hitting all three venues in a given region over consecutive days.
Big Thief Kick Off 2023 Tour in Vermont: Review, Photos, and Setlist
The first handful of songs Big Thief played Tuesday night (January 31st) at Higher Ground in South Burlington, Vermont — including “Certainty,” “Dried Roses” and “Cattails” — set a comfortable vibe that permeated the venue’s ballroom. That folk-fueled warmth was welcome on a 9-degree night, as the band kicked off its monthlong U.S. tour (grab tickets here).
Danny Carey: Tool Have a “Big Tour Coming in the Fall”
Tool are apparently gearing up for a “big tour” in the fall. Drummer Danny Carey teased the news while accepting an award from Drumeo. Carey, who was named Progressive Drummer of the Year, filmed an acceptance video (watch below) from Tool’s rehearsal space in Hollywood, California. After delivering his “thank yous,” he proclaimed, “I hope to see you out there on the road in 2023. We have a big tour coming in the fall, a few festivals in the summertime.”
Desertfest NYC 2023 Lineup: Melvins, Boris, and More
Desertfest NYC has revealed its 2023 lineup, highlighted by headliners Melvins and Boris. The third edition of heavy psych/stoner rock event is set for September 14th (Thursday) through the 16th (Saturday). The Thursday night pre-party show will take place at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, while the Friday and Saturday performances will be spread across three stages at Knockdown Center in Queens.
Bruce Springsteen, 73 and Sunny, Defied Father Time at 2023 Tour Kickoff in Tampa: Review and Photos
Tan and muscled, 73 in the books but 53 in the looks, Bruce Springsteen sauntered onstage Wednesday night (February 1st) with nothing to prove and all the determination to prove it anyway. The Garden State Bard and his E Street brethren opened their much-anticipated 2023 tour (grab tickets here) at...
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Unveil 2023 Tour Dates
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced a new run of 2023 tour dates in support of their collaborative album, Raise the Roof. The latest trek picks up April 25th in Shrevport, Louisiana, sweeping through the south and up the east coast. After a brief break in late May and early June, the Grammy-nominated pair will be back in the western United States, cutting across the midwest before ending in July in the northeast and Toronto, Ontario. Check out the full schedule below.
