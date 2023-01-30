Read full article on original website
Pig-butchering scam apps sneak into Apple’s App Store and Google Play
In the past year, a new term has arisen to describe an online scam raking in millions, if not billions, of dollars per year. It’s called "pig butchering," and now even Apple is getting fooled into participating. Researchers from security firm Sophos said on Wednesday that they uncovered two...
Google isn’t moving Legacy G Suite users again, despite admin console warnings
Grandfathered-in "Legacy G Suite" users got a scare recently when another new "transition" message started popping up in the Google Admin console. "The transition to Google Workspace has started," said the new message that suddenly appeared in people's accounts. This was after Legacy G Suite users went through a contentious transition last year, where Google's opening position involved shutting down their accounts if people didn't start paying, but eventually, it was talked into not doing that. A Google spokesperson tells us the Workspace transition message was "a bug that surfaced an old banner from earlier in the process last year, and our team is working on removing it. More changes are not happening at this time, and those who previously opted-in for personal use are not expected to take any further action."
ChatGPT sets record for fastest-growing user base in history, report says
On Wednesday, Reuters reported that AI bot ChatGPT reached an estimated 100 million active monthly users last month, a mere two months from launch, making it the "fastest-growing consumer application in history," according to a UBS investment bank research note. By comparison, TikTok took nine months to reach 100 million monthly users, and Instagram about 2.5 years, according to UBS researcher Lloyd Walmsley.
Apple’s Major League Soccer streaming service launches today
Today marks the launch of Apple's heavy-duty Major League Soccer integration in the company's TV app. For either a monthly or annual fee, users in 100 countries can watch live or recorded video of all MLS and League Cup matches without regional or timed blackouts. The service is available on...
Paper: Stable Diffusion “memorizes” some images, sparking privacy concerns
On Monday, a group of AI researchers from Google, DeepMind, UC Berkeley, Princeton, and ETH Zurich released a paper outlining an adversarial attack that can extract a small percentage of training images from latent diffusion AI image synthesis models like Stable Diffusion. It challenges views that image synthesis models do not memorize their training data and that training data might remain private if not disclosed.
Apple should be required to let iPhone users sideload apps, Biden admin says
The Biden administration wants major changes to the Apple and Google mobile app models, saying the companies "act as gatekeepers over the apps that people and businesses rely on" and enforce policies that "have the potential to harm consumers by inflating prices and reducing innovation." An analysis of the market...
Cash-strapped Twitter to start charging developers for API access next week
In the middle of the night, Twitter made an announcement that disappointed a wide range of developers whose research, bots, and apps depend on free access to the platform’s API to function. Twitter announced in a tweet that starting on February 9, Twitter “will no longer support free access to the Twitter API.” Instead, many developers will have to either pay to access public data or abruptly shut down their projects.
Razer’s $280 mouse is covered in gaping holes
There are a lot of cookie-cutter mice that, though made by different manufacturers, have the same shapes and features but rely on mild changes in color or sensor specs to differentiate themselves. So when Razer announced the Viper Mini Signature Edition (SE) today, a wireless mouse that looks like it forgot to get dressed, we took notice.
Musk locks his Twitter account to personally test reported malfunction [Updated]
[Update: Musk tweeted to confirm that his test "helped identify some issues with the system" that "should be addressed by next week."]. On Wednesday morning, Twitter CEO Elon Musk locked his Twitter account, telling users, “Made my account private until tomorrow morning to test whether you see my private tweets more than my public ones.”
Anker’s Eufy admits unencrypted videos could be accessed, plans overhaul
After two months of arguing back and forth with critics about how so many aspects of its "No clouds" security cameras could be accessed online by security researchers, Anker smart home division Eufy has provided a lengthy explanation and promises to do better. In multiple responses to The Verge, which...
