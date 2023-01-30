Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Late Youri Tielemans interest, Harry Kane price SET at £120m, TEN offers for Anthony Elanga

MANCHESTER UNITED could make a move for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans on Deadline Day or the summer, according to reports.

The Belgian, 25, was heavily linked with Arsenal last year as he entered the final 12 months of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Elsewhere, United will have to pay £120million if they want to sign Harry Kane, according to reports.

And the England striker's total package will cost around £300m if he signs a long-term deal worth around £400,000-a-week.

Meanwhile, the club have reportedly received TEN offers from clubs wanting to take Anthony Elanga on loan for the rest of the season.

Manchester United linked with Raphinha

It's the headline that will make Leeds United fans wince (trust me) but Manchester United have been linked with a deadline day move for brilliant Brazilian Raphinha.

It has not been plain sailing for the winger since his switch to Barcelona from the Whites last summer and The Mirror report the Red Devils might bring him back to the Prem.

Is Maguire really not needed?

The Harry-Maguire-to-Inter-Milan noise is not dying down - but would it really be in Manchester United's interest top off-load their oft maligned skipper right now?

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane look an uncomplicated first-choice central defensive pairing for the biggest of games.

But left-back Luke Shaw was playing centre-half a few weeks ago so do the Red Devils really have enough cover there as things stand?

With the typical focus on a top-four Prem finish along with a very decent shot at three cups, perhaps not.

Germany move right for Elanga?

Digging into that Borussia Dortmund loan link for Anthony Elanga a bit more - could that just be a masterstroke?

The brightest of English talent like Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho have flourished with the German giants in recent years.

And 20-year-old winger Elanga might just come back to Manchester United from the Bundesliga as a world beater.

Dortmund did a reasonable job with a certain Erling Haaland too, of course.

'Ten loan offers' for Elanga

Manchester United fans probably would not mind seeing how he progresses with them - but it sounds like there are loads of offers from clubs who want Anthony Elanga on loan.

The 20-year-old Sweden winger cut his teeth in the Red Devils youth teams and has been pushing for a first-team spot.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says they have had "more than 10 bids" to take him on loan.

Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven are said to be keen along with clubs in Italy.

Youngster loan exit confirmed

Manchester United goalkeeper Ondrej Mastny has joined Portadown on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has never made a first-team appearance for United, but has featured for the Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Exits for more United kids

Two more Manchester United starlets will join Charlie Savage in loan exits today.

Midfielder Savage, 19, linked up with Duncan Ferguson’s Forest Green Rovers in League One to continue his development.

And the Mail claims striker Charlie McNeil, 19, is on the cusp of a loan switch to League Two outfit Newport County.

Defender Di’Shon Bernard, 22, could also leave on loan to League One’s Portsmouth.

Good morning United fans

It looks to be a quiet day on the transfer front with no real incomings or outings likely to happen at Old Trafford.

But Harry Maguire is reportedly set to consider his future in the summer following his lack of game-time under Erik ten Hag.

And United discovered their FA Cup fifth round opponents in Monday's draw with West Ham visiting Old Trafford following their 2-0 victory at Derby.

It's the ninth time on the bounce the Red Devils have been drawn at home in the cups.

United to host West Ham in FA Cup

Manchester United will host West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round.

Erik ten Hag's side were paired with the Hammers or Derby in tonight's draw.

And David Moyes' won 2-0 at Pride Park in the final fourth round to book a date at Old Trafford.

Maguire considering future

Harry Maguire could leave Manchester United in the summer.

The centre-back has already rejected a loan move to Inter Milan this month but is likely to consider his future at the end of the season, according to the Daily Star.

Maguire has slipped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, making just four Premier League starts all campaign.

Arsenal make world-record offer for Russo

Arsenal have made world-record offer in the women's game to sign Manchester United star Alessia Russo.

According to David Ornstein, the Gunners are trying to take advantage of Russo's contract expiring in the summer.

Although the bid hasn't yet been accpeted by United.

Ten Hag's new cup record

Erik ten Hag is the first Manchester United manager to win six cup matches on the bounce, the Manchester Evening News have pointed out.

The landmark was reached with Saturday's 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory over Reading.

The Red Devils are also 3-0 up in their Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest after the first leg, and face Barcelona in the Europa League next month.

McNeill set for Newport loan

Manchester United teenager Charlie McNeill is about to join Newport on loan for the remainder of the season, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The striker, 19, has impressed for the Red Devils Under-21s and has already trained with the League Two Exiles.

Mourinho labels Osimhen a 'diver'

Jose Mourinho has labelled Manchester United target Victor Osimhen a 'diver'.

The Red Devils have been linked with an eye-watering £150million move for the powerful Napoli striker.

The Nigerian scored a brilliant goal in a 2-1 Serie A win against Mourinho's Roma yesterday.

Afterwards, ex-United boss Mourinho said: "If Victor changes then, OK, I’d buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money.

"However, if he does go to England one day, he needs to change, because in Italy they put up with this sort of behaviour.

"But in the Premier League, they’d come down hard on him."

Garnacho to start against Forest?

With a 3-0 lead from the first-leg, it'll be interesting to see who Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag picks for the visit of Nottingham Forest in their Carabao Cup semi on Wednesday.

One red-hot Red Devils prospect who might get the nod is exciting 18-year-old winger Alejandro Garnacho after he came off the bench in last week's win at the City Ground.

Maguire to follow Smalling path?

If Inter Milan do sign Manchester United's Harry Maguire he could do worse than follow a similar trail blazed by another former Red Devils defender.

Chris Smalling's career was stalling he joined Roma in 2020 and his form since has seen many call for him to replace Maguire in the heart of England's defence.

Now it seems the two might yet square off in Serie A before the end of the season.

Some background on teenager Biancheri

After news that Cardiff's Gabriele Biancheri is set to join Manchester United, the Mirror have taken a look at what it was about the 16-year-old that caught the eye.

The starlet is capped up to Wales Under-17 level and has been impressing for the Bluebirds' Under-21s this season.

Chelsea were also said to be interested in the young Welshman.

He has progressed through Cardiff's youth system and has had a breakthrough season with 17 goals in his first 11 matches.

That earned hum an Under-21s debut in December when he came on at half-time against Wolves for Isaak Davies.

Biancheri also featured for Wales Under-17s in their Uefa European Championship qualifiers in October and set up a goal in a 2-0 win over Croatia.

Tielemans tug-of-war pending?

Manchester United have been linked with a move for long-term Arsenal target Youri Tielemans.

The Leicester midfielder, 25, will be a free agent this summer and the Gunners have wanted him for a while.

Now the Red Devils might try and beat them to the punch for the Belgium star it seems.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The Football Terrace, via The Boot Room, said: "We shouldn’t only be referring to a late Manchester United movement in terms of strikers.

"From what I hear it’s more creative-minded players that can either get box to box from attacking midfield, or in central areas, or are a little more versatile across the front areas.

"Therefore keep an eye on a player like Youri Tielemans, who will be available on a free transfer in the summer."

Elanga to fill Gordon void?

Everton want to sign Manchester United's Anthony Elanga as a replacement for Anthony Gordon, according to The Athletic.

After winger Gordon sealed a £45million switch to Newcastle, the Toffees think Sweden flyer Elanga, 20, can spear-head their Prem survival bid.

Rennes' starlet Kamaldeen Sulemana, 20, is another said to be on the Goodison Park radar.

Manchester United seal Biancheri deal

Cardiff hot prospect Gabriele Biancheri is set to join Manchester United, according The Athletic.