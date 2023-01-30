Imagine returning to your childhood home only to discover that something has changed. That something is you. You’re dead. That’s the reality facing one of the most vital species in Puget Sound’s ecosystem, the salmon. For decades, scientists have seen that when fish return to their spawning grounds, something here has been killing them in astonishing numbers: In certain locations, 60 to 80 percent of the salmon die before they’re able to reproduce.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO