Richland, WA

Comments / 2

Templeton
3d ago

Maybe a bridge instead of a land "bridge" that way nothing gets trapped in the man made estuary. Seems to me the island has been there long enough that it's more than likely developed an ecosystem, I find it hard to believe removing it would be a fix....not to mention there are other important items to spend a few million dollars on.

3
610KONA

Could More Housing Development Be Coming to S. Kennewick?

Could there be another housing development coming to south Kennewick? Could be. City Planning Commission to hear zone change request February 6th. According to the upcoming agenda for the Kennewick Planning Commission, at their February 6th meeting, they will consider a zone-change request for an area along the Bob Olson Parkway.
KENNEWICK, WA
The Stranger

How Washington's Roads Are Killing Salmon

Imagine returning to your childhood home only to discover that something has changed. That something is you. You’re dead. That’s the reality facing one of the most vital species in Puget Sound’s ecosystem, the salmon. For decades, scientists have seen that when fish return to their spawning grounds, something here has been killing them in astonishing numbers: In certain locations, 60 to 80 percent of the salmon die before they’re able to reproduce.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approves land transactions, species listings; denies spring black bear petition at January meeting

OLYMPIA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission made decisions on lands transactions, species status for Columbian white-tailed deer and Cascade red fox, and a spring black bear petition, and discussed several other topics during its Jan. 26-28 virtual meeting. The Commission began with meetings of its Wildlife, Big...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA

The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
inlander.com

With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
IDAHO STATE
nbcrightnow.com

KFD responds to electrical fire at Kennewick home

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) crews responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of S. Morain St. around 9:25 p.m. on February 1. When fire crews arrived smoke could be seen coming from the house. Water was applied to an outside wall on the back of the house and the fire was put out.
KENNEWICK, WA
KXLY

WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tests positive for COVID-19

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Office of the Governor announced Wednesday in a statement that Gov. Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19. According to the statement, Inslee is experiencing very mild symptoms including a mild cough, and he will continue working and taking meetings virtually. This is the second time...
WASHINGTON STATE

