UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica has rescheduled its annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event due to anticipated cold weather. The event was originally scheduled for this Saturday and has been rescheduled for Feb. 11.There is still time to register online. Walkers can also print out a form and bring it with them on the day of the walk. The registration fee for Individual Walkers is $25 and $15 per person for groups of 10 or more.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO