FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
Syracuse high school makes waves nationally for suspending Pledge of Allegiance in 1993
A Syracuse high school principal’s decision to suspend the daily Pledge of Allegiance in January, 1993 stirred up controversy nationwide. Henninger High School principal Peter Kavanagh decided to temporarily suspend the pledge from the morning announcements for four days after students came back from their holiday break.
WKTV
Bassett Medical Center welcomes 10 Columbia students for clinical education
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Bassett Medical Center announced Wednesday that 10 students comprising the Columbia-Bassett Medical School Program Class of 2025, will be coming to the center for the clinical portion of their education. Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons has had a partnership with Bassett since 1947. They expanded...
School closings in Central NY: Sub-zero windchills cause districts to close, Friday Feb. 3
Central New York schools started making closing announcements on Thursday afternoon and evening due to the frigid air and snow that was forecast to hit the region. We updated and will continue to update the list of school closings today. The low is forecast to hit 5 degrees at 10...
WKTV
Utica University soccer player partners with Dunkins' student-athlete program
UTICA, N.Y. -- Dunkin' celebrated its collegiate name, image and likeness partnership with Utica University soccer player, Julianna Beaulieu, at its Mohawk Street location on Wednesday. Beaulieu is a junior forward at Utica University and a member of Team Dunkin’, the brand’s recruiting class of 31 exceptional student-athletes.
WKTV
Utica/Oneida NAACP hosting Black History Month program Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica/Oneida County Branch of the NAACP will be hosting its annual Black History Month program at the Oneida County History Center on Saturday. The hybrid event will reflect the 2023 national theme, Black Resistance, which is "a call to everyone to study the history of Black Americans’ responses to historic and ongoing oppression...and establish safe spaces where Black life can be sustained, fortified, and respected.”
School closings: Syracuse, Liverpool schools, others closing Friday due to frigid weather
Syacuse city schools just announced Thursday afternoon that its schools will be closed Friday due to the forecasted dangerous temperatures and windchills. Liverpool and a few others also have announced plans to close too. Wind chill values could drop to 25 or 35 degrees below zero; in the Adirondacks, they...
WKTV
Helping the homeless in rural central New York
Homelessness isn't just a city problem. Thursday, the federal government gave two agencies in rural communities $1.1 million to share, to address homelessness...and not just by using taxpayer money to pay their rent. "They're able to work directly with the individuals and figure out, how did you become homeless, and...
WKTV
Sponsor helps kicks off Empire State Winter Games with torch relay
ONEIDA, N.Y. – In honor of the 43rd Empire State Winter Games, Community Bank, the event's title sponsor, is holding an Olympic-style torch relay throughout its various branches. On Wednesday, the torch was welcomed at the Oneida branch on Main Street by students from Oneida High School and North...
WKTV
MVCC Anime Club seeking participants for April convention
UTICA, N.Y. -- The MVCC Anime Club is seeking panelists, vendors and artists for its Taka-Con, a convention for fans of anime, comics and gaming, set for Apr. 22. The event will have much to enjoy, including panels, workshops, cosplay, games, vendors, and more from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Alumni College Center and Wilcox Hall. But in order to have that fun the club needs some help.
Orange Weekly: Syracuse fans comment on Boeheim’s presser behavior, SU lax begins (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Things are getting busy on the Syracuse sports slate. Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball are trying to work out postseason resumes as the calendar flips to February. Orange fans had a lot to say about Jim Boeheim’s latest press conference antics as well. The...
WKTV
Utica Rescue Mission's 'Walk a Mile in my Shoes' event rescheduled
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica has rescheduled its annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event due to anticipated cold weather. The event was originally scheduled for this Saturday and has been rescheduled for Feb. 11.There is still time to register online. Walkers can also print out a form and bring it with them on the day of the walk. The registration fee for Individual Walkers is $25 and $15 per person for groups of 10 or more.
WKTV
5 animals vying to become Utica Zoo's first 'Pre-Zoo-Dent'
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is asking the community to help elect the first “Pre-zoo-dent” – a leader that will represent the important role of animal ambassadors. Five animals are vying for the top spot and have launched “campaigns” to win community support.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County DA Suggests NY Discovery Law Changes
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The impact that New York’s Discovery Law has had on the criminal justice system, recruitment, and retention has been highlighted in a recent study by the Manhattan Institute. Oneida County District Attorney, Scott McNamara, shares his thoughts on the findings. “I think the report’s...
Downtown dining spot reopens with familiar face, a similar menu and some ‘tweaks’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jose Morales is ready. “Let’s go for it,” the new owner of the downtown Syracuse breakfast/lunch place formerly called Today’s Special said this week. “We are here for you.”. Morales opened the restaurant this week, about six weeks after Today’s Special closed....
cnycentral.com
Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
A former Baldwinsville hockey player catches fire, and 85 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Joe Glamos wouldn’t be the hottest scorer in the SUNYAC today without having learned to play hockey in Syracuse.
WKTV
Hosford breaks Richfield Springs' all-time boys basketball scoring record
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. - There's a new name atop the record books for the Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young boys basketball program, as Junior Dylan Hosford has become the Indians' all-time leading scorer. Hosford registered his 1,276th career point in a 51-44 loss against Laurens-Milford, Tuesday, to pass the previous mark...
Daily Orange
Syracuse native captures 50-year-old love story in new documentary
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Friday, Bill Muench will be returning to his hometown of Syracuse, eager to reunite with his friends from Jamesville-Dewitt High School. This homecoming isn’t part of a high school reunion, but the premiere of Muench’s passion project.
