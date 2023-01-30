ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
Bassett Medical Center welcomes 10 Columbia students for clinical education

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Bassett Medical Center announced Wednesday that 10 students comprising the Columbia-Bassett Medical School Program Class of 2025, will be coming to the center for the clinical portion of their education. Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons has had a partnership with Bassett since 1947. They expanded...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Utica University soccer player partners with Dunkins' student-athlete program

UTICA, N.Y. -- Dunkin' celebrated its collegiate name, image and likeness partnership with Utica University soccer player, Julianna Beaulieu, at its Mohawk Street location on Wednesday. Beaulieu is a junior forward at Utica University and a member of Team Dunkin’, the brand’s recruiting class of 31 exceptional student-athletes.
UTICA, NY
Utica/Oneida NAACP hosting Black History Month program Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica/Oneida County Branch of the NAACP will be hosting its annual Black History Month program at the Oneida County History Center on Saturday. The hybrid event will reflect the 2023 national theme, Black Resistance, which is "a call to everyone to study the history of Black Americans’ responses to historic and ongoing oppression...and establish safe spaces where Black life can be sustained, fortified, and respected.”
UTICA, NY
Helping the homeless in rural central New York

Homelessness isn't just a city problem. Thursday, the federal government gave two agencies in rural communities $1.1 million to share, to address homelessness...and not just by using taxpayer money to pay their rent. "They're able to work directly with the individuals and figure out, how did you become homeless, and...
ONEONTA, NY
Sponsor helps kicks off Empire State Winter Games with torch relay

ONEIDA, N.Y. – In honor of the 43rd Empire State Winter Games, Community Bank, the event's title sponsor, is holding an Olympic-style torch relay throughout its various branches. On Wednesday, the torch was welcomed at the Oneida branch on Main Street by students from Oneida High School and North...
ONEIDA, NY
MVCC Anime Club seeking participants for April convention

UTICA, N.Y. -- The MVCC Anime Club is seeking panelists, vendors and artists for its Taka-Con, a convention for fans of anime, comics and gaming, set for Apr. 22. The event will have much to enjoy, including panels, workshops, cosplay, games, vendors, and more from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Alumni College Center and Wilcox Hall. But in order to have that fun the club needs some help.
UTICA, NY
Utica Rescue Mission's 'Walk a Mile in my Shoes' event rescheduled

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica has rescheduled its annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event due to anticipated cold weather. The event was originally scheduled for this Saturday and has been rescheduled for Feb. 11.There is still time to register online. Walkers can also print out a form and bring it with them on the day of the walk. The registration fee for Individual Walkers is $25 and $15 per person for groups of 10 or more.
UTICA, NY
5 animals vying to become Utica Zoo's first 'Pre-Zoo-Dent'

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is asking the community to help elect the first “Pre-zoo-dent” – a leader that will represent the important role of animal ambassadors. Five animals are vying for the top spot and have launched “campaigns” to win community support.
UTICA, NY
Oneida County DA Suggests NY Discovery Law Changes

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The impact that New York’s Discovery Law has had on the criminal justice system, recruitment, and retention has been highlighted in a recent study by the Manhattan Institute. Oneida County District Attorney, Scott McNamara, shares his thoughts on the findings. “I think the report’s...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in

Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse native captures 50-year-old love story in new documentary

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Friday, Bill Muench will be returning to his hometown of Syracuse, eager to reunite with his friends from Jamesville-Dewitt High School. This homecoming isn’t part of a high school reunion, but the premiere of Muench’s passion project.
SYRACUSE, NY

