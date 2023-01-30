Read full article on original website
Deborah Kaiser
2d ago
I just love reading these comments. Thanks for making my day. 🤣🤣🤣
Reply
6
Related
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day
Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly
A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
Adding this ingredient to your cup of coffee may provide anti-inflammatory benefits
A combo of proteins and antioxidants can help combat inflammation.
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
diabetesdaily.com
Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
Five Signs That Might Mean Your Spirit Guide Is Trying To Contact You
Or...that you're having a medical event.
Healthline
How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?
In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
I’m a flight attendant and there is a drink you should always avoid before you board
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the drink you should avoid before you board the plane. If you have an early flight, a morning coffee at the airport can be tempting. However Sarah Goodwin, who works for Virgin Australia, said this should be avoided, especially if you are a nervous flyer.
Here’s How Long You’re Contagious With The Latest COVID Variant
It can be hard to know if you’re putting others at risk, but there are rules you can follow to help protect those around you.
msn.com
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
msn.com
4 Morning Vitamins Everyone Over 40 Should Be Taking To Lose Weight In 2023
This story has been updated since it was originally published on Dec. 29, 2020. Slide 1 of 21: As one of the most successful investors in history, Warren Buffett may be known for his deep financial knowledge and investment advice, but his wisdom isn’t just for millionaires. Some of his best advice has little to do with finances and everything to do with living a happy life. Here are some of his best quotes, complete with a characteristic dose of humor and some recent advice on how to deal with inflation.Related: Warren Buffett Is Worth $100 Billion and Still Pays Less in Taxes Than You.
studyfinds.org
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
According to the research, not brushing your teeth can increase cancer risk by 75%
Researchers at Queen's University Belfast found that poor oral hygiene increased the risk of developing liver cancer by a significant amount. Those with conditions such as painful or bleeding gums, mouth ulcers, and loose teeth were 75 percent more likely to develop hepatocellular carcinoma according to research published in the United European Gastroenterology journal. Primary liver cancer of this type is the most common type.
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recall Issued
Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
She thought she had a stomach bug. Her Apple Watch alerted her it was more
One pregnant California mother thought she was coming down with a stomach bug her son had, but when her Apple Watch wouldn't stop alerting her about her heart rate she went to the hospital to find out she had a severe pregnancy complication known as placenta abruption.
These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
Comments / 35