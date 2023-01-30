Read full article on original website
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
US News and World Report
New York Attorney General Calls for New Sanctions Against Donald Trump
NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York's attorney general on Tuesday asked a judge to sanction former U.S. President Donald Trump, his adult children, the Trump Organization and their lawyers over their responses to her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against them. The lawsuit by Attorney General Letitia James last September accused...
US News and World Report
U.S. Deeply Concerned by Release of Sudanese Man Found Guilty of Killing Diplomat
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Washington is deeply concerned over the release this week of a Sudanese man facing the death penalty in connection with the killing of a U.S. diplomat in 2008, the State Department said on Wednesday. Abdelraouf Abuzeid was found guilty, along with others, in the killing of American John...
US News and World Report
Vermont Sheriff Takes Office While Facing Investigations
The new sheriff in Vermont's Franklin County is taking office while facing two investigations. The new sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County is taking office Wednesday while facing two investigations. Incoming Sheriff John Grismore was fired from a job as a captain in the Franklin County sheriff's department in August...
US News and World Report
Biden Attorney: No Classified Documents Found in Search of Delaware Beach House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department did not find documents with classified markings during a three-and-a-half hour search of President Joe Biden's beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, on Wednesday but did take some materials for further review, Biden's attorney said. The morning search by FBI agents appeared to represent an...
US News and World Report
US Charges 4 Key Suspects in Killing of Haiti’s President
MIAMI (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haiti's president appeared for the first time in U.S. federal court Wednesday to face accusations that they plotted and participated in his assassination, a day after they were transferred to the United States for prosecution. Haitian-Americans James Solages, Joseph...
US News and World Report
Biden Revamp of Democratic Primary Faces Final Vote at DNC Convention
PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's plan to reshape the Democratic Party's presidential nominating contest faces its final test this week in a Democratic National Committee vote where officials from two key states staunchly oppose the effort. Biden wants the DNC to oust Iowa as the first in the nation in...
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Democrats to Push FTC to Restrict Marketing of Guns to Children
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of U.S. Senate Democrats will introduce legislation on Thursday directing the Federal Trade Commission to create rules banning the marketing of firearms to children, including the JR-15, which has become a target of gun control advocates. The planned legislation comes roughly a week after Democrats...
US News and World Report
U.S. African American Studies Does Not Include Material Targeted by Florida Governor
(Reuters) - An African American studies course for U.S. high school students that was released on Wednesday does not include material that Florida's conservative governor said pushed a liberal agenda, the latest development in a fierce debate about politics, education and censorship. The College Board, a non-profit that administers Advanced...
