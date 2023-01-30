Read full article on original website
Rachel & Clayton Appeared In A TikTok A Year After Their Bachelor Breakup
During his time as the lead of The Bachelor, Clayton Echard broke up with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey to pursue Susie Evans — a relationship that ultimately ended in September. Gabby and Rachel, of course, had a dual run on The Bachelorette to see if they could find love as leads themselves. However, both of their respective relationships came to an end pretty quickly. But a new TikTok post shows that one piece of the original love quadrangle is spending time together again: Clayton and Rachel.
Keyla Monterroso Mejia Is Finally The Star Of The Show
When Keyla Monterroso Mejia first auditioned for the lead role of Gloria in Netflix’s Freeridge, she was afraid to let herself get too excited. Even after scene-stealing turns on Curb Your Enthusiasm and Abbott Elementary, the opportunity to play a character who resonated so deeply with her sent her into an emotional tailspin. “I remember feeling like I knew Gloria, like I was a version of Gloria,” Monterroso Mejia tells Bustle. “I was like, it's going to absolutely devastate me if I don't get this.”
Selena Gomez Posted A No-Makeup Selfie & We Stan A Relatable Queen
Selena Gomez is no stranger to being vulnerable in front of the world. Most recently (and most notably), her highly-anticipated documentary, My Mind & Me, candidly positioned an intrusive lens on her deepest, darkest struggles: her anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, lupus, and the raw truth behind more public moments in her past. And though she admitted that the contents within the film were nearly on the cutting board so to say, never to be released to and consumed by the public — the Rare Beauty founder’s ability to relate to watchers who may be experiencing the same (or similar) issues has done a whole lot of good in spite of her fears. In my opinion, that genuine authenticity is truly Selena’s superpower, and a major reason why her award-winning beauty collection is so successful and easy to understand amongst a sea of celeb-fronted brands.
Melanie Lynskey Met Her Husband Jason Ritter While Filming The Big Ask
Melanie Lynskey has had a long career in Hollywood, from Sweet Home Alabama to an upcoming guest role in The Last of Us, which is proving to be a new mega-hit for HBO Max. The 45-year-old star is also reprising her Emmy-nominated turn as Shauna in Yellowjackets Season 2, which comes to Showtime on March 24. Among the new faces gracing the series this season, one of them has a strong personal connection to Lynskey: her husband, Jason Ritter.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Taylor Swift May Miss The 2023 Grammys For Reasons Fans Know “All Too Well”
For Taylor Swift, the 2023 Grammys could be considered a relatively quiet award show. During the 2023 eligibility period, the singer only released Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her 2012 album Red which was already Grammy-nominated for Album of the Year. But that didn’t stop her from still landing an impressive four nominations, including Song of the Year for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version),” making fans wonder if Swift will be attending or perhaps even performing on Music’s Biggest Night, which will take place on Feb. 5.
This Banned Friends Ad Shows Monica As You’ve Never Seen Her Before
Although one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, there are some rare clips from Friends’ ‘90s heyday that even the most ardent of fans might have missed. One example is a controversial 1994 commercial promoting the hit comedy that was subsequently taken off the air. But, what is the story behind NBC’s banned Friends trailer?
RHOP’s Robyn Dixon Explained Why Juan Paid For Another Woman's Hotel Room
When The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon’s then-ex-husband, Juan Dixon proposed for a second time in December 2019, their happy ending finally seemed imminent. Within months, however, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world, forcing would-be brides and grooms everywhere — including the Dixons — to press pause on wedding planning. Fast forward to 2022, and Robyn was still citing the pandemic as the reason for her wedding’s continued delay, but it turns out that social distancing and other coronavirus-era precautions weren’t all the RHOP cast member was referring to. On the Jan. 30 episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast with Gizelle Bryant, Robyn revealed the new rumors that Juan cheated on her partly contributed to them putting their wedding on hold.
Taylor Lautner Thought Taylor Swift’s 2009 VMAs Interruption Was A “Skit”
Many forget that the infamous VMAs moment — of Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift’s speech — is a tale of two Taylors. Swift’s ex-beau, Twilight star Taylor Lautner, was the presenter of the award. And he’s finally sharing what he thought was going on from his POV. (Spoiler: the word “skit” was used.)
The On My Block Spinoff Freeridge Includes A Few Familiar Faces
Netflix’s Freeridge is finally here. Set in the same fictional Los Angeles neighborhood as On My Block, the spinoff introduces a new Core Four who, Netflix writes, get into their own “mind-bending mystery — and, perhaps, a little puppy love — as they happen upon a box that may just be cursed.” The new show is closely connected to its predecessor and not just by location. It’s been nearly two years since the original series ended, so now is a good time for a refresher. How did On My Block end, again?
Adele Is Attending The 2023 Grammys, Thank You Very Much
If you look up the Grammys in the dictionary, a picture of Adele would probably pop up. The “Rolling In the Deep” singer is the only artist to have won the three biggest Grammys — Record, Album, and Song of the Year — for two consecutive albums, 21 in 2012 and 25 in 2017. In fact, she hasn’t lost any Grammy she’s been nominated for since 2010. Given that she’s repeated the Big Three nominations a third time for 30 and its hit single “Easy On Me,” fans are wondering how Adele will dominate the 2023 Grammys, whether that means giving a tearjerker performance or just sitting back and collecting her awards (if she wins, of course).
Beyoncé’s Presence At The 2023 Grammys Is Not Guaranteed
Beyoncé is about to break your soul (and wallet) on her just-announced Renaissance World Tour, leading the Beyhive to wonder if she’ll also dazzle fans at the 2023 Grammys. The “CUFF IT” singer is the most nominated artist with an impressive nine nods, including Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed Renaissance album and Record and Song of the Year for “BREAK MY SOUL.” If she wins four of her nominations, she will break the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. However, Queen Bey’s presence on Music’s Biggest Night is not a guarantee.
Twitter Can’t Get Over This One Part Of Lily Allen & David Harbour’s House
Let’s face it, getting to snoop around celebrities’ swanky pads is great fun. From Julia Fox’s surprisingly modest Manhattan apartment to Gigi Hadid’s weird, rainbow pasta cupboards, there’s a surprise around every painstakingly designed corner — and Lily Allen and David Harbour’s place in Brooklyn is one of the boldest abodes we’ve seen yet.
Channing Tatum “Nearly Killed” Salma Hayek During A Magic Mike Lap Dance
To the delight of fans, the third and final entry in the Magic Mike trilogy is upon us, and will again see Channing Tatum reprise the role of Mike Lane for one last dance. The film follows Lane as he teams up with, and falls for, a wealthy socialite played by co-star Salma Hayek. Ahead of Magic Mike’s Last Dance hotly-anticipated release, Hayek shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits of her time on set, revealing that Tatum “nearly killed” her during a “challenging” lap dance.
Everything To Know About A Potential Freeridge Season 2
The On My Block spinoff, Freeridge, dropped Feb. 2 — and like its predecessor, it’s definitely the kind of show you can get lost in for a season-long streaming session. The series follows the new Core Four of Gloria, Ines, Demi, and Cam, two sisters and their friends who get caught up in a mystery when a cursed box comes into their lives. At the same time, they’re also just kids navigating high school. They were introduced back in the On My Block series finale as a group of eager teens observing the original characters, a callback to the first time viewers met Monse, Cesar, Ruby, and Jamal.
Storm Reid Is A Morning Routine Girlie
In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to chat about all things wellness, from their favorite skin care products to their hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Storm Reid shares her go-to breakfast and the movie she watches to relax. Storm Reid accomplished some pretty impressive...
Maya Jama’s Net Worth Definitely Won’t Give You The Ick
Maya Jama is currently living the dream in South Africa as the host of Love Island. Viewers instantly fell in love with the series’ new presenter, who found success after her work on numerous shows for MTV, ITV, and the BBC, as well as being a radio DJ. After major speculation, Jama confirmed that she’d be the ITV2 reality series’ host in October 2022. “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows,” she said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get into the villa and meet all the islanders.” As Winter Love Island 2023 continues to garner attention, so does Jama. But what does the presenter have going on aside from the dating show, and how does she make her money?
Charlotte Crosby’s Net Worth Shows How Far She’s Come Since Geordie Shore
The only thing we love more than reality TV is hyper-real TV that shows us the ins and outs of a person’s life. Charlotte Crosby, the uber-popular star from Geordie Shore understood the assignment. In 2022, Crosby let cameras follow her around for a whole year and the series Charlotte In Sunderland launched on BBC Three on Feb. 1. Charting her relationship with her partner Jake Ankers, her journey into motherhood with their daughter, and her lifestyle businesses, the series offers an up-close look at the 32-year-old. After years of being in showbiz and establishing herself as a celebrity, Crosby has had many lucrative streams of income. So, how much does the star earn and what is her net worth?
Atticus On Poetry, Dating Advice, & His Collaboration With Lime Crime
If you’re a hopeless romantic, chances are high you have a poem — or twenty — saved from Atticus. Now in time for Valentine’s Day, the viral poet is extending his influence beyond his powerful words by collaborating with makeup brand Lime Crime. While a makeup...
