Selena Gomez is no stranger to being vulnerable in front of the world. Most recently (and most notably), her highly-anticipated documentary, My Mind & Me, candidly positioned an intrusive lens on her deepest, darkest struggles: her anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, lupus, and the raw truth behind more public moments in her past. And though she admitted that the contents within the film were nearly on the cutting board so to say, never to be released to and consumed by the public — the Rare Beauty founder’s ability to relate to watchers who may be experiencing the same (or similar) issues has done a whole lot of good in spite of her fears. In my opinion, that genuine authenticity is truly Selena’s superpower, and a major reason why her award-winning beauty collection is so successful and easy to understand amongst a sea of celeb-fronted brands.

1 DAY AGO