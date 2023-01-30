Read full article on original website
secretatlanta.co
Experience Black Excellence At The New Black Wall Street
It’s Black History Month and living in Atlanta it’s not hard to find different black businesses and organizations to support. Black entrepreneurship and spaces continue to expand and grow as the city does and witnessing all the growth is enough to encourage any one to keep pursuing their dreams. One the biggest achievements to come to the black community in Atlanta is The New Black Wall Street located in Stonecrest, GA.
New 450-foot mural in downtown Atlanta celebrates Black History Month
Georgia’s Own Credit Union is celebrating Black History Month in a major way!
Funeral details released for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, Atlanta's first Black First Lady
ATLANTA — Atlanta's first Black lady - who then rose to influence in the city as a businesswoman and philanthropist - will be remembered Monday in funeral services after her death at 82. Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, who was known as Bunnie, died on Thursday surrounded by family, according to...
multifamilybiz.com
Quarterra Announces the Opening of 320-Unit Emblem Riverside Garden-Style Apartment Community in Atlanta Suburb of Douglasville
ATLANTA, GA - Quarterra, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, announced the opening of its newest community, Emblem Riverside, in the Atlanta suburb of Douglasville. The garden-style community features 320 apartment homes near the Chattahoochee River and Sweetwater Creek State...
West Georgian
UWG Student Walks Atlanta Fashion Show
Everything is lights, cameras and runway for debuting model, Kyndall Curry. She had the opportunity to be a part of the Winter Collection Fashion show on Jan. 20 at The Bassmint Studios in Atlanta, Ga. Roy Williams Jr. and Lexy Gray hosted the event to increase exposure for social media influencers and models.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant hosting wine dinner Feb. 7
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in Alpharetta is hosting a wine dinner on Feb. 7 featuring wine produced by Napa winemaker Josh Phelps and Grounded Wine in California. The curated 5-course dinner will be paired with 4 exquisite wines from Grounded Wine. WATCH INTERVIEW WITH...
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: ‘Trace Your Roots’ during Black History Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Public Library is offering its popular “Trace Your Roots” program to celebrate Black History Month. People who attend will learn how to start their African American genealogy research and learn how to navigate challenges like incomplete or non-existent records.
secretatlanta.co
Check Out This Black Female Owned Wellness Spot During Black History Month
Atlanta is a black Mecca for hundreds of black owned businesses, so it’s only right to put a spotlight on some of the budding businesses this year. As Atlanta continues to grow, so does the amount of successful black owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Experience an elevated workout experience as well as a soothing spa day.
Star Atlanta radio host gifts son 'standing ovation' service after unexpected passing
ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley is gifting his son a "standing ovation" instead of a funeral as he announced details for the homegoing Thursday. His son, Brandon Smiley, passed at 32 unexpectedly Sunday morning. Smiley released the details in an Instagram post with a #BrandonSmiley caption.
“Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr.
There are many Black men and women responsible for Atlanta’s growth from post-Civil War southern outpost to the major American city that it is today. From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson, to modern day pioneers like Atlanta Mayor, Ambassador Andrew Young and the city’s first female mayor, Shirley […] The post “Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Police give tribute to Atlanta’s first African American chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first African American Police chief was tributed on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department. Officials say George Napper became the first African American Chief of the Atlanta Police Department in 1978.
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
Metro Atlanta educators say ‘Abbott Elementary’ hits its marks
The critically-acclaimed sitcom has a big following among metro Atlanta educators.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot in possible drive-by on Glenn Street Jan. 2
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in a possible drive-by shooting on Glenn Street Jan. 2. The man was reportedly shot near 272 Glenn St. SW around 7 p.m. He was reportedly standing outside when a car pulled up and shot him in the leg. He was able to get to the hospital on his own.
Pop-up dining experience coming to Piedmont Park
A pop-up outdoor dining experience is headed to Piedmont Park this March. Starting March 2, “Dinner With A View” will set up in Piedmont Park to offer diners culinary excellence paired with a view to die for. “We couldn’t think of a better city to set up in than the inspiring cultural melting pot that […] The post Pop-up dining experience coming to Piedmont Park appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been a little more than a month since thousands of frozen pipes burst at apartment complexes and homes in metro Atlanta. The pipes may be fixed, but tenants continue complaining about the mold contamination it left behind. When it comes to tenant’s...
Emory Wheel
How an old church was converted to Atlanta’s most coveted live music venue
I am sure you know the feeling: the mixture of anticipation and excitement before walking into a concert venue. The long line before security, the chaotic mixture of chatter and the occasional burst of laughter as you creep closer and closer to the venue’s entrance. Next, your bags will get cleared by security and you will be asked to show a QR code from your phone. With an audible sigh of relief and with a growing sense of excitement, you are finally permitted entrance.
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia native, Hip Hop icon Big Boi celebrates 48th birthday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hip Hop icon and Georgia native Big Boi celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday, we take a look at his astronomical impact on the Atlanta community, culture, and music. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, is one-half of the Grammy award-winning...
