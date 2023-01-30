I am sure you know the feeling: the mixture of anticipation and excitement before walking into a concert venue. The long line before security, the chaotic mixture of chatter and the occasional burst of laughter as you creep closer and closer to the venue’s entrance. Next, your bags will get cleared by security and you will be asked to show a QR code from your phone. With an audible sigh of relief and with a growing sense of excitement, you are finally permitted entrance.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO