Atlanta, GA

Experience Black Excellence At The New Black Wall Street

It’s Black History Month and living in Atlanta it’s not hard to find different black businesses and organizations to support. Black entrepreneurship and spaces continue to expand and grow as the city does and witnessing all the growth is enough to encourage any one to keep pursuing their dreams. One the biggest achievements to come to the black community in Atlanta is The New Black Wall Street located in Stonecrest, GA.
Quarterra Announces the Opening of 320-Unit Emblem Riverside Garden-Style Apartment Community in Atlanta Suburb of Douglasville

ATLANTA, GA - Quarterra, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, announced the opening of its newest community, Emblem Riverside, in the Atlanta suburb of Douglasville. The garden-style community features 320 apartment homes near the Chattahoochee River and Sweetwater Creek State...
UWG Student Walks Atlanta Fashion Show

Everything is lights, cameras and runway for debuting model, Kyndall Curry. She had the opportunity to be a part of the Winter Collection Fashion show on Jan. 20 at The Bassmint Studios in Atlanta, Ga. Roy Williams Jr. and Lexy Gray hosted the event to increase exposure for social media influencers and models.
Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant hosting wine dinner Feb. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in Alpharetta is hosting a wine dinner on Feb. 7 featuring wine produced by Napa winemaker Josh Phelps and Grounded Wine in California. The curated 5-course dinner will be paired with 4 exquisite wines from Grounded Wine. WATCH INTERVIEW WITH...
INTERVIEW: ‘Trace Your Roots’ during Black History Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Public Library is offering its popular “Trace Your Roots” program to celebrate Black History Month. People who attend will learn how to start their African American genealogy research and learn how to navigate challenges like incomplete or non-existent records.
Check Out This Black Female Owned Wellness Spot During Black History Month

Atlanta is a black Mecca for hundreds of black owned businesses, so it’s only right to put a spotlight on some of the budding businesses this year. As Atlanta continues to grow, so does the amount of successful black owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Experience an elevated workout experience as well as a soothing spa day.
“Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr.

There are many Black men and women responsible for Atlanta’s growth from post-Civil War southern outpost to the major American city that it is today. From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson, to modern day pioneers like Atlanta Mayor, Ambassador Andrew Young and the city’s first female mayor, Shirley […] The post “Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Man shot in possible drive-by on Glenn Street Jan. 2

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in a possible drive-by shooting on Glenn Street Jan. 2. The man was reportedly shot near 272 Glenn St. SW around 7 p.m. He was reportedly standing outside when a car pulled up and shot him in the leg. He was able to get to the hospital on his own.
Pop-up dining experience coming to Piedmont Park

A pop-up outdoor dining experience is headed to Piedmont Park this March.  Starting March 2, “Dinner With A View” will set up in Piedmont Park to offer diners culinary excellence paired with a view to die for.  “We couldn’t think of a better city to set up in than the inspiring cultural melting pot that […] The post Pop-up dining experience coming to Piedmont Park appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been a little more than a month since thousands of frozen pipes burst at apartment complexes and homes in metro Atlanta. The pipes may be fixed, but tenants continue complaining about the mold contamination it left behind. When it comes to tenant’s...
How an old church was converted to Atlanta’s most coveted live music venue

I am sure you know the feeling: the mixture of anticipation and excitement before walking into a concert venue. The long line before security, the chaotic mixture of chatter and the occasional burst of laughter as you creep closer and closer to the venue’s entrance. Next, your bags will get cleared by security and you will be asked to show a QR code from your phone. With an audible sigh of relief and with a growing sense of excitement, you are finally permitted entrance.
Georgia native, Hip Hop icon Big Boi celebrates 48th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hip Hop icon and Georgia native Big Boi celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday, we take a look at his astronomical impact on the Atlanta community, culture, and music. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, is one-half of the Grammy award-winning...
