ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Can You Find The Hidden Snake In The Picture Of This Arizona Flowerbed?

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvIle_0kWdvQfJ00
Photo: Getty Images

A photo from an Arizona backyard shows a rattlesnake hidden in plain sight and it's super hard to find!

The Ledger-Inquirer reported that Rattlesnake Solutions , a snake catching service, was called to remove a rattlesnake from someone's flowerbed. The company wrote on social media, "A western diamondback rattlesnake hiding in plain sight with that awesome generalist camo. This was found in a Scottsdale backyard."

The snake was camouflaged so well that it was super hard to spot amid all of the brown foliage and dirt.

The company's post has had over one hundred comments of people guessing where the snake was hidden . One Facebook user commented, "Where exactly is is?? I still can't find it." Another wrote, "That was a tough one!!"

Others had no problems finding it right away. One user commented, "I saw if once I read the title. I have hiked so much of the Mojave Desert it gave me a bit of a head start. They are hard to see."

Can you find the hidden rattlesnake in the photo? Check it out below:

See it?

Posted by Rattlesnake Solutions on Saturday, January 21, 2023

The snake removal company later revealed exactly where the snake was hidden with a zoomed-in photo.

Did you find it without help?

Here's a closer view of that last one – a Western Diamondback Rattlesnake hiding in plain sight with that awesome generalist camo. This one was found in a Scottsdale backyard.

Posted by Rattlesnake Solutions on Sunday, January 22, 2023

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
KXRM

Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch

(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
WESTCLIFFE, CO
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
Looper

The Porcelain Goodyear Sign That Cost American Pickers $275

While antiquing may not sound like something one could build an entertainment career on the back of, that couldn't be further from the truth. Look no further than the folks from History's "American Pickers," which is a series all about uncovering the trinkets and treasures of yesteryear in the most unlikely of places. Should their owners choose to let them go — a decision made predominantly on the amount of money they'd get in exchange for their wares — these items will join the massive and incredibly diverse inventory of the Antique Archaeology store.
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy