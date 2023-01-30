Read full article on original website
Take a stroll around Point Pinole during Black History Month
Celebrate Black History Month with a stroll around Richmond’s beautiful coastline at Point Pinole Regional Shoreline Park Sat., Feb. 11. The event is free and open to everyone. Participants can meet up at the park’s Giant Road Staging Area at 11 a.m. for the stroll. During the event, you’ll...
Arts of Point Richmond’s latest exhibition debuts at Lara’s Fine Dining
Lara’s Fine Dining on the Richmond waterfront is playing home to the newly unveiled 2023 Winter Arts of Point (AOPR) Membership Exhibition. The art exhibition, which will be on display through the end of June, includes 54 works by 35 total AOPR artists created in a cornucopia of mediums spanning from collage, oils, acrylics and photography to watercolor, textiles, metals and more, according to the organization.
‘Destination Weddings’ to park at Martinez museum on Valentine’s Day
The Contra Costa County Clerk Recorder is bringing its popular Destination Weddings feature to a new location this coming Valentine’s Day: the Cobra Experience Museum in Martinez. Appointments are going quickly and only a few remain, the Clerk reported on Facebook today. To schedule, call (925) 335-7900. The Cobra...
North Richmond Mobile Tool Library marks Grand Opening
The North Richmond Mobile Tool Library celebrated its Grand Opening event Sat., Jan. 21 at the North Richmond Missionary Baptist Church parking lot on Fred Jackson Way, according to the Richmond City Manager’s report. The tool-lending library will officially start rolling Sat., Feb. 4, and from then on, every...
Romance is in the air as Friends of the El Sobrante Library prep for book sale
The Friends of the El Sobrante Library (FESL) is inviting the community to a book sale at the Library. The book sale will take place Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Library at 4191 Appian Way in El Sobrante. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Library programs. Members can peruse books...
Homicide victim found in Vallejo marsh identified as Richmond woman
The victim of a homicide who was found in a Vallejo marsh two weeks ago has been identified as Dayna Jones, 41, of Richmond, according to the Vallejo Police Department. At around 11:44 a.m. on Jan. 18, Vallejo police responded to a report of a person in the marsh area near the 200 block of Wilson Avenue, near Napa River, police said.
East Bay Regional Park District invites youth to virtual job fair
The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) hires about 300 seasonal positions every year in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, including young people ages 15-24 for summer work. That said, the District is hosting a 2023 Virtual Youth Job Fair on Saturday, Feb. 11, with the ultimate aim of filling...
RPD lists hot spots for recent series of strong-arm robberies
The Richmond Police Department is warning the community about a recent series of strong armed robberies in the city. According to the RPD, hot spots for robberies over the last month have included:. 5000 Block of Cutting (near I-80) 300 block of South 27th Street (near Maine Ave) 19th and...
Richmond firefighters battle two home fires within a two-hour period
Richmond firefighters responded to two destructive fires to homes Monday evening, and thankfully no injuries were reported. The first fire was reported at 6 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of 4th Street, while the second was reported about two hours later at a home in the 2800 block of Esmond Avenue, according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, which posted video of from the firefight.
Jackknifed semi-truck leaks fuel into storm drain in Richmond
A semi-truck that had jackknifed into an embankment on an I-80 on-ramp in Richmond early Tuesday leaked about 30 gallons of diesel fuel into a storm drain prior to the arrival of fire crews, according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the union that represents city firefighters. The incident occurred about...
