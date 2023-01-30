ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts of Point Richmond’s latest exhibition debuts at Lara’s Fine Dining

Lara’s Fine Dining on the Richmond waterfront is playing home to the newly unveiled 2023 Winter Arts of Point (AOPR) Membership Exhibition. The art exhibition, which will be on display through the end of June, includes 54 works by 35 total AOPR artists created in a cornucopia of mediums spanning from collage, oils, acrylics and photography to watercolor, textiles, metals and more, according to the organization.
Richmond firefighters battle two home fires within a two-hour period

Richmond firefighters responded to two destructive fires to homes Monday evening, and thankfully no injuries were reported. The first fire was reported at 6 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of 4th Street, while the second was reported about two hours later at a home in the 2800 block of Esmond Avenue, according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, which posted video of from the firefight.
