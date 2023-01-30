On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.

