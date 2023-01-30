Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Channel 3000
Badgers look to begin Fickell era with 'The Launch'
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin football team is entering a new era with head coach Luke Fickell, and fans will be able to get their first look this spring. The Badgers will hold an open practice at Camp Randall Stadium on April 22 that they have dubbed "The Launch." The event will serve as the kickoff for the 2023 season.
nbc15.com
Rockford double homicide suspect arrested in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect in a double homicide in Rockford was arrested in Janesville, police revealed Friday. The Janesville Police Department stated that it received information on Wednesday about the 26-year-old suspect being in Janesville. On Thursday, the department identified places he was associated with. Police officers were...
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
Channel 3000
Badgers take over the Big Apple
MADISON, Wis. -- As part of their welcome to the 27 new recruits and transfer portal additions, Luke Fickell and Wisconsin football hit the Big Apple with a video billboard. The Varsity Collective put it up to showcase the newest Badgers, giving them their "15-minutes of fame" on Times Square.
Can I have tinted headlights in Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — After a Jeep driver was pulled over in Wisconsin for driving with green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol has issued a warning to other drivers about driving with multi-colored headlights. Troopers pulled the driver over in Monroe County, according to a post on the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook page on Tuesday. […]
Channel 3000
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
Channel 3000
Open water on Lake Monona a mystery for lake experts
'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane County official weighs in on Lake Monona's open gap. After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
oregonobserver.com
The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
Channel 3000
Sean Kelly Hendrickson
Sean Kelly Hendrickson, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home in Madison, Wis. He was born on Oct. 5, 1988, to parents Peggy and Jerry Hendrickson at Prince Georges Hospital in Cheverly, M.D. At 14 months, Sean moved with his parents to the Madison area and grew up in Stoughton, Wis. He attended St. Ann’s School and graduated from Stoughton High School in 2007.
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson
February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
WIFR
Safety concerns over Route 75 in South Beloit assessed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several serious car accidents at certain intersections along Route 75 in South Beloit pushed city leaders to propose changes to make the stretch of land safer for travelers. South Beloit city leaders will discuss the results of a Stateline Area Transportation Study with the Illinois Department...
WSAW
Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of important rules for roundabouts
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - There are more than 550 roundabouts across Wisconsin that are designed to reduce crashes and help improve traffic flow, but accidents do happen. To help all users stay safe when traveling, the Wisconsin State Patrol’s February Law of the Month highlights the rules for roundabouts.
Channel 3000
Person of interest in north Madison bank robberies in custody, police say
MADISON, Wis. -- A person of interest in two separate bank robberies on Madison's north side is in custody on unrelated outstanding warrants, the city's police department said Friday. The robberies happened one week apart on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 at the UW Credit Union in the 1400 block...
Channel 3000
Sun Prairie Jimmy makes his 2023 prognostication
Will it be an early start to spring, or six more weeks of winter? Sun Prairie Jimmy made his annual Groundhog Day prognostication Thursday morning.
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
WISN
I-94 WB crash in Waukesha: All lanes reopen
WAUKESHA, Wis. — 8 a.m. All lanes reopen. 7:20 a.m. Only the left lane remains closed. Traffic is still backed up. 6:55 a.m. One lane has been reopened. Today at approximately 6 a.m. all lanes on I-94 westbound were closed at County F in Waukesha County due to a crash.
wortfm.org
Low-Salt Roads: UW Madison Criticized for Salt Use After Snow Storm
Around nine inches of snow fell on Madison last weekend, and some roads around the city are still snow covered, though by now it’s been packed down and cleared. That’s because the city decided not to salt most of the city’s roadways, and instead plowed and spread sand so cars could still drive through city streets.
Channel 3000
Demetri S. Zaremba
HALES CORNERS/COTTAGE GROVE, WIS. - Demetri Scott Zaremba passed away unexpectedly on January 22, 2023, at the age of 36. Demetri was born on May 24, 1986, in East Chicago, IN to Scott and Judy Zaremba; he had homes in Hales Corners and Cottage Grove, WI. Demetri lived life to the fullest in every sense of the phrase and he will be deeply missed by many.
