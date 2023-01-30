ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

A Rare Rotary Shabu-Shabu Is Coming to Wicker Park

Signage has gone up and been taken down outside a restaurant space on the 1300 block of Milwaukee Avenue once pegged for Sushi Plus. Though the space has laid dormant for much of the pandemic, Chicago restaurateur Duo Tang has a new plan in motion. Tan is poised to open...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

A New Ramen Style From Tokyo Arrives in Chicago’s Suburbs

One of the Chicago area’s most celebrated ramen experts is making waves in the local Japanese culinary scene with his new suburban restaurant that features Jiro ramen, an aggressive style with a cult following that isn’t offered anywhere else in town. Chef Kenta Ikehata on Thursday opened his third ramen-ya, Chicago Ramen Annex, at 1608 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Eater

Indian Pioneer Vermillion Switches From Latin Fusion to Indo Chinese

Vermillion founder Rohini Dey has found a new purpose with Let’s Talk Womxn, bringing together entrepreneurs from 13 different cities all over the country to discuss best practices for women and working mothers in the restaurant world. Later this month, the group will tackle restaurant surcharges and how to implement them properly so customers and employees can better understand their purpose.
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
GALESBURG, IL
tourcounsel.com

Deer Park Town Center | Shopping center in Chicago, Illinois

Deer Park Town Center is an upscale lifestyle center in the northwest Chicago suburb of Deer Park, Illinois, situated at the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 12 (Rand Road) and Long Grove Road, just north of Lake Cook Road. It opened on October 27, 2000, and is a one-level, open air lifestyle shopping center.
DEER PARK, IL
Eater

Suburban School Worker Accused of Stealing $1.5 Million in Chicken Wings

During the 2022 Super Bowl, experts estimated that Americans ate 1.42 billion chicken wings. Keep that in mind with the big game approaching, as a food service director at a suburban Chicago school district has been arrested and accused of stealing $1.5 million in food, mostly chicken wings. Harvey School...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lake Geneva Ice Castles open Saturday; Winterfest begins today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a delay due to mild weather in January, the Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open for the season this weekend.Warmer than normal temperatures at the start of the year pushed back the original Jan. 22 opening, but things are back on track with temperatures getting back to seasonal levels.The ice castles are now expected to open on Saturday, and tickets are on sale through Feb. 20.Meantime, Lake Geneva Winterfest kicks off on Wednesday, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship through Sunday. Contestants will begin carving up massive blocks of snow starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.The event is free for anyone who wants to brave the temperatures and watch the snowy sculptures take shape.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Delivery driver shot, robbed in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot and robbed in Humboldt Park Thursday night. Police said just before 10 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was delivering food, near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue, when another man approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint. There was a struggle. The robber took the driver's money and cell phone before shooting him in the legs. The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
106.9 KROC

Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport

A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park investigating fatal shooting of Chicago man

Oak Park police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man from Chicago who was killed early Saturday morning near Chicago Avenue and Lombard Avenue. Police believe the victim was targeted by the assailant. The victim, Rayshawn Hudgins of the 6400 block of South Seeley Avenue in Chicago, was...
OAK PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy