ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

More than 130 dogs saved during massive dogfighting bust in Detroit area

By Kimberly Craig
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kab0z_0kWdrr9y00

It's hard knowing that there are dogs out there being subjected to cruel treatment and left to suffer in horrible conditions. There are now fewer thanks to a joint state and federal investigation and the nonprofit organization that was called in to assist with saving 133 dogs in the Detroit area.

“Bark Nation was honored to have the privilege of deploying our National Animal Response Unit to assist local and federal law enforcement with the documentation and seizure of dogs from this ongoing case”, said Bark Nation Director of Operations, Jessica Brown. “The majority of the dogs rescued were found living outdoors, attached to heavy tow-style chains with minimal shelter from the elements. Many required immediate medical care for a variety of injuries and illnesses. We are hopeful all will recover successfully and be able to begin their life after dogfighting.”

The investigation targeted multiple locations across the Detroit area.

"A lot of the dogs that we received were housed primarily outdoors with minimal protection from the elements," Brown told 7 Action News Monday. "A lot of them are thin or underweight."

A spokesperson for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has declined to comment because the investigation is still underway.

State and federal agencies have directed our requests for information to the USDA's Office of Inspector General. We have reached out to their press office and are awaiting a response.

Right now, Bark Nation, which operates solely on donations , is hoping for the public's help in covering the costs to treat the sick and injured dogs.

"On average, it cost a little over $1,400 to care for each dog in our care. And we're estimating that this operation will cost a little over $74,000 for their medical and rehabilitation before they can be rehomed," said Brown.

Bark Nation has been very successful in getting dogs that have been the targets of cruelty, including dogfighting, adopted and thriving in homes with other dogs.

"Our team is super thankful that we're able to meet these dogs and get them healthy and happy and into homes and see their life after dogfighting or their life after cruelty," said Brown. "That's what we exist for."

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Banana 101.5

Huge Dog Fighting Operation in Detroit Busted, 130+ Dogs Rescued

133 dogs were recently rescued from a huge dog fighting operation in Detroit. It's believed to be the largest operation to combat dogfighting in Michigan's history. Even though it's believed all 133 dogs will survive, Bark Nation, an animal nonprofit out of Detroit is asking for urgent donations to help care for the dogs. They believe that with daily care and post-seizure work, it'll cost more than $74,000. So far (as of writing this article), they've managed to raise just over $38K.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother of 3 killed in Detroit car crash, family needs help

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A local family is asking for help to lay their loved one to rest after a mother of three was killed in a crash. Rachel Adams died in a crash on Junction near Michigan Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21. The 33-year-old leaves behind three children ages 14, 6 and 4 years old.
DETROIT, MI
Voice News

Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen

Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Why these unique snow sculptures in Metro Detroit are going viral

Most people mold snowmen when a big storm hits. Not Jennifer Ramirez of Madison Heights or Jamison Agnello of Harrison Township. When a storm blanketed Metro Detroit with more than seven inches of snow last week, both skipped making something traditional and took a bite out of something much bigger. Ramirez sculpted sharks in her front yard while Agnello made a giraffe.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy