Irish heartthrob and "Normal People" star Paul Mescal has been one to watch in recent years. Heralded as an up-and-coming talent with a breakthrough Hulu series under his belt, he was going places. Well, it seems he's officially reached the top of the mountain after snagging a surprise nomination for best actor at the 2023 Oscars. Despite it being his first lead role in a film, Mescal's moving turn as a single dad in Charlotte Wells's father-daughter drama "Aftersun" also gained him recognition from BAFTA and the Critics' Choice Awards.

2 DAYS AGO