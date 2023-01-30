Read full article on original website
Court docs: Muncie mom had 5 children in ‘filthy’ home without running water
MUNCIE, Ind. — Five children were taken from the care of a Muncie mother after police were called to a home with “deplorable conditions” and a lack of running water. Judy Dotson, 38, of Muncie faces five charges of neglect of dependent, each Level 6 felonies. According to court documents, Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputies […]
Suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz to be moved to Indiana Department of Correction until trial
ELWOOD, Ind. — The man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz will be transferred to the Indiana Department of Correction in Pendleton Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is being transferred to the correctional facility for safekeeping until his trial, which both parties have proposed to start sometime in July 2024. Boards was previously being held at the Hamilton County Jail.
DOCS: Franklin man threatened kids on school bus, hit police officer, shot up home in series of events
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Charges have been filed against a Franklin man accused of threatening a school bus full of children, striking a police officer, and shooting up a window in his own apartment over a two-day stretch. Franklin police were first called to an apartment on Cedar Lane Drive on January 4. A tenant told […]
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 for suspected check fraud, identity deception
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in finding two people tied to a fraud investigation. Officials released images of two people suspected of check theft, identity deception, and fraud. Investigators said the suspected parties each cashed a check that had been stolen. If you recognize either person […]
'I didn't know how to stop': 16-year-old charged with murder in uncle's shooting death
Update: After a three-day jury trial, Sylvester Ford on Feb. 1, 2023 was found guilty of murder in the shooting death of his uncle, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. He is to be sentenced March 1. A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with the Feb. 16 shooting...
21-year-old arrested in connection to four Indianapolis shots fired runs
After four separate shooting incidents, including three that happened on consecutive days, a 21-year-old was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Suspect in deadly crash given special driving privileges by Marion County Court
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has granted special driving privileges to a suspect in a deadly crash last year. Connor Gaskill faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in connection to the Sept. 29 crash that killed Rashid Conteh.
Drug Bust in Anderson, Meth & Cocaine Use Increasing in Madison and Delaware Counties
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two women from Anderson were arrested Friday on several drug charges. In all started around 1:30 Friday morning when Indiana State Police pulled over Briannah Snyder, 29, and Carrie Garrett, 42. “And during that time, he (Trooper Nick Albrecht) saw that there was indicators of criminal...
Neglect charges dismissed against ex-Madison County DCS worker
ANDERSON, Ind — A former DCS caseworker in Madison County is no longer facing neglect charges after a 4-year-old boy suffered serious injuries while in the care of his mother. Spencer Day Osborn was initially charged with four crimes in September 2019. According to documents, Osborn had reached a...
Traffic stop results in meth arrest in Madison County
Two women face charges after a traffic stop ended with troopers searching the vehicle they were in.
Muncie man arrested with cocaine, illegal gun during traffic stop
MUNCIE, Ind. — State Police troopers arrested a Muncie man Thursday night during a traffic stop after they found illegal drugs and guns in his SUV. Jeffery L. Allen identified himself when he was stopped at 10:30 p.m. for failing to use a turn signal on East Willard Street in Muncie. When the trooper making the stop detected an odor of marijuana coming from the Jeep Allen was driving, he called for backup, and the troopers searched the SUV.
Man convicted in March 2020 homicide on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it got a conviction in a 2020 homicide on the northwest side. Austin Green was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery. Police found 20-year-old D'Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road...
Person of interest in Carmel mom's disappearance being extradited to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — A person of interest in the disappearance of Carmel mom Ciera Locklair Breland is being extradited from Georgia to Indiana on a warrant, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirms to WRTV. Georgia court records show he was released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday. He had...
Lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS settled out of court for more than $1 million
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services has settled a federal lawsuit after an Indianapolis couple claimed the agency removed their children from their home under false pretenses. The lawsuit claimed two minor children were taken from the home of Adam and Hope Huff in 2018 after the...
IMPD investigating woman, teen shot on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot in a northwest side neighborhood Friday morning, according to IMPD. Just before 5:15 a.m., police were called to a home in the 6100 block of Wixshire Drive, near High School Road and 46th Street, where they found two people who had been shot.
Prosecutor points to evidence in request to deny bail for Delphi killings suspect Richard Allen
DELPHI, Ind. — The Carroll County prosecutor is arguing against bail for Richard Allen – the suspect in the Delphi killings. 13News obtained court documents the prosecutor's office filed laying out its argument. In them, the office claims it has provided the court enough evidence against Allen to substantiate the murder charge. The prosecutor also believes the "evidence against the accused adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt."
Indy mother shot to death after answering door, found by 9-year-old daughter, per family
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Brittany Allen, 33, was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room. “She […]
Woman, male teen shot on northwest side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, a woman and a teenage male, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. IMPD responded to a home on Wixshire Drive, southeast of N. High School Road and W. 46th Street, around 5:15 a.m. Police found a woman and a teenage male inside […]
Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
Zionsville police serve search warrant at Wabash Township Fire Department
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Zionsville police officers served a search warrant early Wednesday at the Wabash Township Fire Department on Klondike Road, multiple sources confirmed to News 18. Zionsville police Capt. Drake Sterling says a simultaneous search happened at a home in the 700 block of Tiger Way...
