Madison County, IN

WTHR

Suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz to be moved to Indiana Department of Correction until trial

ELWOOD, Ind. — The man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz will be transferred to the Indiana Department of Correction in Pendleton Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is being transferred to the correctional facility for safekeeping until his trial, which both parties have proposed to start sometime in July 2024. Boards was previously being held at the Hamilton County Jail.
ELWOOD, IN
WTHR

Muncie man arrested with cocaine, illegal gun during traffic stop

MUNCIE, Ind. — State Police troopers arrested a Muncie man Thursday night during a traffic stop after they found illegal drugs and guns in his SUV. Jeffery L. Allen identified himself when he was stopped at 10:30 p.m. for failing to use a turn signal on East Willard Street in Muncie. When the trooper making the stop detected an odor of marijuana coming from the Jeep Allen was driving, he called for backup, and the troopers searched the SUV.
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Man convicted in March 2020 homicide on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it got a conviction in a 2020 homicide on the northwest side. Austin Green was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery. Police found 20-year-old D'Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating woman, teen shot on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot in a northwest side neighborhood Friday morning, according to IMPD. Just before 5:15 a.m., police were called to a home in the 6100 block of Wixshire Drive, near High School Road and 46th Street, where they found two people who had been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Prosecutor points to evidence in request to deny bail for Delphi killings suspect Richard Allen

DELPHI, Ind. — The Carroll County prosecutor is arguing against bail for Richard Allen – the suspect in the Delphi killings. 13News obtained court documents the prosecutor's office filed laying out its argument. In them, the office claims it has provided the court enough evidence against Allen to substantiate the murder charge. The prosecutor also believes the "evidence against the accused adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt."
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

WTHR

Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

