ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New Couple Alert & Pastor Claims Demons Play Rihanna in Hell [WATCH]

By Rickey Smiley Morning Show
FOXY 107.1-104.3
FOXY 107.1-104.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZDID_0kWdr9qb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SxVNX_0kWdr9qb00

Source: c/s / Reach Media


Gary has all your celebrity news and gossip from the weekend to fill you up on this beautiful Monday morning!

He first details the latest rumors swirling around a new potential power couple in Hollywood, which comes after Radar Online shared details about Common and Jennifer Hudson now dating, and allegedly have been keeping it a secret for months! The crew discusses if they like these two together and if there is any potential in this relationship working long-term, especially based on Common’s past dating history!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Plus in some news that will leave you scratching your head, Gary dishes on the viral TikTok pastor who claims to have once died, gone to Hell, and is here to report that Rihanna and others stay on the Devil’s playlist.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

“There’s a section in hell where music was playing. It was the same music that we hear on the Earth, but as opposed to entertainers singing it, the music, demons were singing it,” Gerald Johnson said.

A leader of a ministry in Texas, he added “when musicians do drugs, they can open a portal to hell that allows demons to whisper lyrics to them, which ultimately allows Satan to control people. “Here, music is to get over a breakup. ‘Don’t worry, be happy,’ ‘I bust the windows out your car,’ or, ‘under my umbrella,’ whatever,” he shared, referring to songs by Bobby McFerrin, Jazmine Sullivan, and Rihanna.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to the full conversation and weigh in with your thoughts in the comment section!

Related: Love Is In The Air: A Look at 2023’s Newest Celebrity Couples

Related: Angela Bassett And Rihanna Snag An Oscar Nomination

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We were scared’: Snoop Dogg says Dionne Warwick confronted him and Tupac over misogynistic rap lyrics

Snoop Dogg has revealed that Dionne Warwick once “scared” him after calling him out for his lyrics.The interaction occurred in the 1990s when the rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, first found success in the music industry.“Walk on By” singer Warwick was not impressed with Snoop Dogg’s decision to use misogynistic slurs in his songs and, in a new documentary, revealed she set up a meeting to dress the rappers down.In CNN’s Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Warwick, 82, and Snoop Dogg, 51, recalled the meeting, with the latter saying: “We were kind of, like,...
RadarOnline

Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Lil Wayne Wrote for Other Artists

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as Lil Wayne, was already topping the charts when he was just a teenager. First joining the Hot Boyz with rapper B.G., Juvenile, and Turk when he was just 14, the group released their debut, Get It How U Live! in 1997 and charted with their single “We on Fire.” Followed by their breakthrough album, Guerrilla Warfare, Hot Boyz hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Recalls Being "Checked" and "Out-Gangstered" by Dionne Warwick

During his appearance in the newest documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Snoop Dogg recalled the time when he and other rappers where “checked” and “out-gangstered” by legendary singer. According to CNN, the incident happened early on in Snoop’s career. Warwick was not pleased...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
hotnewhiphop.com

The State Wants Lil Wayne & Birdman To Testify Against Young Thug

The state’s witness list includes 372 names, such as Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Rich Homie Quan. The jury selection process in the YSL RICO case begins today. Per WSB-TV’s Michael Seidan, the State revealed a list of potential witnesses that could testify against Young Thug, including a few high-profile names.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”

Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Flavor Flav Says He Spent $2500 per Day for Six Years on Crack

Public Enemy hypeman Flavor Flav joined DJ Akademiks on his Off The Record podcast and spoke about his years-long crack addiction along with other subjects that he mentioned in his upcoming book, Flavor Flav: The Icon The Memoir. Flav said, “There was a time that I was spending $2,400 to...
Vibe

Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Rick Ross, And More Join Upcoming ‘Rock The Bells’ Cruise

Rock The Bells has revealed a stacked lineup for the inaugural Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience, in partnership with Sixthman. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, guests will set sail in November 2023 with some of the culture’s most recognized and established talents. The full lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, and more.More from VIBE.comWatch LL Cool J Accept Key To The City At...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesource.com

Rock The Bells Announces Lineup for First-Ever Timeless Hip Hop Cruise with Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Ghostface, and More For Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary

Rock The Bells (RTB), the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, announced the lineup for “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” in partnership with Sixthman, the industry leader in unforgettable music and lifestyle festivals at sea. The lineup features...
Rolling Stone

Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights

Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
FOXY 107.1-104.3

FOXY 107.1-104.3

703
Followers
2K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of the Triangle

 https://foxync.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy