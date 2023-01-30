ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
holtvilletribune.com

California, Other States Reach Impasse Over Colorado River

California and six other states that import water from the parched Colorado River failed to reach an agreement on Tuesday, Jan. 31, on how to cut their use despite a deadline from federal officials. Six states presented the federal government with a proposal to slash the lower basin’s use by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KYMA News 11

Arizona and California release weekly COVID updates

While President Joe Biden said that the COVID-19 national and public emergencies will end in May, Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, released their weekly COVID-19 updates. The post Arizona and California release weekly COVID updates appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA STATE
holtvilletribune.com

WHATMATTERS: Relief for California’s gas price pains

Maybe the governor called a special legislative session for the wrong type of gas price. In the face of wallet-busting gasoline prices across the state last summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the state Legislature in December to tax the “excessive” profits of California oil refiners. But since then, prices at the pump have fallen back to their still-high-but-not-uncharacteristically-so California average, according to AAA.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma

A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Middle-income workers lack workforce housing options in San Diego

While San Diego rents and home prices are starting to come down, Zillow said the region is still the fifth least affordable in the nation. It’s also the seventh least affordable for renting compared to an average income. That’s bringing things to a boiling point for many middle-income workers,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

