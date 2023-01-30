Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Iowa's Czinano, Nebraska's Markowski land on Lisa Leslie Award Top 10 list
(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Monika Czinano and Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski have been named to the Lisa Leslie Award Top 10 list. The Lisa Leslie Award goes to the top center in NCAA Division I women’s basketball and is named after three-time All-American and a one-time National Player of the Year Lisa Leslie.
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (2/2): Big nights from Clark, Cave in wins for Iowa, Omaha
(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark went berserk, Grace Cave led her team to a win and Missouri rolled past Vanderbilt in women's college basketball action. Nebraska (13-9, 5-6): The Huskers held off Michigan State's (11-11, 3-8) rally for a 71-67 win. Isabelle Bourne had 20 points and nine rebounds while Sam Haiby (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Alexis Markowski (11 points, 13 rebounds) each had double-doubles. Callin Hake and Jaz Shelley added eight points apiece while Shelley also had six assists and five rebounds.
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth's Fitzpatrick finds familiarity with Midland
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth senior TJ Fitzpatrick found familiarity on the Midland coaching staff. Now, the defensive back recruit will take his talents to the Fremont school. “It kind of helped when I played in the River Battle Bowl, and (Midland assistants Ross Dzuris and Zack Bowman) actually coached me in...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (2/2): Sidney, Lenox, CAM among winners
(KMAland) -- Sidney, Lenox, CAM and Mound City were winners while Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic & Johnson-Brock all advanced to tourney finals in KMAland girls basketball on Thursday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 49 St. Albert 45. Jenna Hopp finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds for Glenwood in the...
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, February 2nd
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Glenwood, Avoca and Coralville on a busy Thursday. Check out the full slate below. St. Albert at Glenwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Follow @ryanmatheny16) Western Iowa Conference. Treynor at AHSTW (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Follow @d2mart) Missouri River Conference. Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
kmaland.com
Glenwood girls, boys earn sweep over St. Albert
(Glenwood) – The Glenwood girls gutted out a tough win, while the boys pulled away for a Hawkeye Ten sweep over St. Albert Thursday night. In the girls contest, the Rams used a late run in the fourth to pull away and net a 49-45 win over the Class 1A No. 7 Saintes.
kmaland.com
IWCC Clarinda centennial planning underway
(Clarinda) -- Iowa Western Community College officials are hearing plenty of ideas for celebrating the Clarinda campus' centennial. About a dozen local residents--including alumni--attended the first planning session for the upcoming celebration at Iowa Western's Clarinda depot Tuesday evening. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday evening, Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney says the session generated a lot of feedback.
kmaland.com
Beverly Folkerts
Service:Funeral Name:Beverly FolkertsPronunciation: Age:84From:Council Bluffs, IowaPrevious:…
kmaland.com
Final suspect in Council Bluffs homicide in custody
(Council Bluffs) -- All seven suspects in a fatal shooting incident in Council Bluffs are now accounted for. Council Bluffs Police say 30-year-old Devin Adkins is in custody in Shreveport, Louisiana. Adkins was the final suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont in early January. Adkins' arrest follows that of 20-year-old Angelina Michaelson of Council Bluffs, who turned herself in to authorities early Wednesday evening, and those of 19-year-old Trebor Carman and 20-year-old Dontre Hudson, both of Council Bluffs, who were taken into custody early Thursday morning by the Southwest Iowa Fugitive Task Force at a location in Omaha.
kmaland.com
Farmers National Fremont County Land Auction
Farmers National Company simulcast auction two separate tracts of Fremont Co Land (171.77 acres +/- and 173.69 +/-) Auctioneer:Jon Peterson with Farmers National Company Date:Friday, February 24th Time:10:00a…
kmaland.com
Mills County sentenced for firearm offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Henderson man faces seven years in federal prison for illegal firearms possession. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Whestphal says 39-year-old Garret Allen Horgdal was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Horgdal will also serve three years of supervised release. Horgdal was charged in connection with an investigation beginning in March of last year, in which a Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy stopped the defendant and found him in possession of three loaded firearms. Horgdal was prohibited from possessing any firearms because of his prior felony convictions and his drug use.
kmaland.com
Pair of Mills County suspects arrested on warrants
(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities report a pair of warrant arrests from Wednesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaitlyn Louise Anglen of Council Bluffs and 57-year-old Thomas Lee Chalupa of Omaha were arrested around 4:30 p.m. at the Pottawattamie County Corrections facility. Authorities say Anglen was arrested on a warrant for 1st degree theft, money lanudering-conduct transaction, and identity theft over $10,000. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Chalupa was arrested on a warrant for 3rd degree harassment.
kmaland.com
Suspects jailed, sought in Council Bluffs murder case
(Council Bluffs) -- Three suspects are in custody, and four others are at large in connection with a murder in Council Bluffs last month. Council Bluffs Police say 20-year-olds Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, Traavon Thomas and Treianna Hudson, all of Council Bluffs, were arrested Wednesday for 1st degree murder and 1st degree robbery. Authorities says the three were among seven connected to the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, who was found dead of a gunshot wound to the chest at 209 South 4th Street in the late afternoon hours of January 8th. Officers were called to that location to investigate a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Dobberstine lying dead on the floor. Witnesses stated several individuals ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks.
kmaland.com
Mills County plans EOC renovation
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials want a fully-functioning emergency facility the next time a major disaster hits. Recently, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved plans for renovation of the county's Emergency Operations Center. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Gabe Barney tells KMA News the renovation is designed to expand the facility for calamities such as those experienced in the county over the past few years.
