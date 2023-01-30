Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Chamber announces 2022 “Friend of the Chamber”
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce proudly announces that Kayla Fearing, Director of Marketing for Hilltop Lumber, is the recipient of the 2022 “Friend of the Chamber” award. The award was announced at the Chamber’s Annual Celebration on Monday, January 30. The Friend of the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Teen is injured in crash with semi in central Minnesota
(Avon, MN)—One person is injured following a crash along Interstate 94 in central Minnesota Wednesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi and a car were both traveling eastbound when they collided near Avon in Stearns County. Officials say the car went into the median and rolled coming to a rest on the driver's side. Officials say the driver of the car, Amanda Gielen, 17, of Avon, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snowmobile driver dies in crash near New London Wednesday
(New London, MN)--On Wednesday afternoon, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a snowmobile in Lake Andrew Township near New London. According, when deputies arrived on the scene they found a 67-year-old laying on the ground next to a Ski-Doo snowmobile. Life saving measures were performed on the individual, however, they were declared dead at the scene.
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria Area High School student state ExCEL award recipient
(Alexandria, MN)--Alexandria Area High School is excited to announce that Greta Oldenkamp has been selected as a State ExCEL (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership) award recipient. ExCEL is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors. Students who are active in school activities, who show leadership...
voiceofalexandria.com
Phony money is reportedly found in the area
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking area business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Officials say in the last week, a local bar received $500 in fake $100 bills. The fake money was reportedly used while buying pull tabs. Authorities say if you’re not sure how to tell if money is counterfeit, there are several resources available online which will help you find out if money is fake or not.
Comments / 0