ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K97.5

AFAF: “I Wouldn’t Let My Child Eat Birthday Cake At A Party!”

By @Djxo313
K97.5
K97.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PD0A_0kWdmqbG00

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Morning Hustle (@morninghustleshow)

Is this mom doing too much or just protecting her child?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from a mom who didn’t allow her child to eat birthday cake at a party. She says her reasoning was due to the other child blowing out his candles! We all know that Blowing out the candles on a birthday cake has been a long time tradition around the world but due to the pandemic and corona virus, this mom was not having it!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Her son was upset that he could not eat and once they returned home, she even got into a fight with her husband who told her she overreacted. Hustlers’ help us out! Did she go too far or did she do the right thing? Are you still eating cake at birthday parties?

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 1

Related
Margaret Minnicks

Grandmother makes her 10-year-old granddaughter eat a food she despises or go to bed hungry

According to Reddit, the parents of their ten-year-old daughter are doctors and work all hours of the day and night. The father's mother stays with the family to help out. She cooks dinner every evening for Susie, her granddaughter. The problem is she cooks one food almost every evening that Susie doesn't like. When Susie refuses to eat it, her grandmother forces her to do so or sends her to bed without dinner.
RadarOnline

Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
The Guardian

I was quick to ignore parental guidance, but when dad told me to take cheese off my car I should have listened

“Take that bloody cheese off already,” my dad would bark at me. Oh how I should have listened. It all started one spring weeknight in 2020. I had just caught a film with friends. I was in my metallic blue Mazda 2 parked in front of the Randwick Ritz cinema, about to pull out, when a red P-plated hatchback full of mulleted, rowdy youths pulled up beside me.
Tracey Folly

Teen girl furious when family tells her to cover up at the beach 'so you don't get a sunburn' on a cloudy day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Believe it or not, when you are near the ocean and the sun is hiding behind the clouds, you can still get sunburned. That's what happened to me. It was a cloudy day, and I could barely see the sun peeking out from behind the cloud cover. So I thought I had no need for sunblock. Once again, I was wrong.
WOMI Owensboro

What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I found out my grandpa’s shocking secret

DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed.  My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
K97.5

K97.5

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy