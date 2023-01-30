ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

5 new businesses now open in Barton Creek Square

Barton Creek Square is an enclosed mall located off off South Capital of Texas Hwy. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Space N10, Austin, on Jan. 14. The lifestyle clothing store features brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban and Hurley. The store offers shoes, clothing and accessories such as hats and sunglasses. Knockout has eight locations, including an additional Austin location in Lakeline Mall. 2901 S Capital of Texas Highway, Space N10, Austin. 512-358-6434. www.kowear.com.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

People warned not to eat food taken from dumpsters at SE Austin H-E-B

People who took food from dumpsters at an H-E-B in Southeast Austin are being warned not to eat it. It happened at the grocery store located at East William Cannon and I-35. Travis County Constable Pct.4 George Morales III says over 200 people Thursday were fighting for the food after someone posted "Free Food!"
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

New Giant Entertainment Restaurant/Bar Opens in Cedar Park

A massive entertainment destination opened in Cedar Park this winter. Spare Birdie Public House, a 23,000-square-foot entertainment space-slash-restaurant-slash-bar, is found on 1400 Discovery Boulevard and opened on Monday, January 30. Think of Spare Birdie as a mashup of Top Golf and your local bowling alley, but a bit more baroque....
CEDAR PARK, TX
Eater

An Austin Hotel Shows Off a High-Brow Take on Dinner and a Movie

Four Seasons Hotel Austin restaurant Ciclo is now offering an animated dinner series from TableMation Studios. Reservations for Animación at Ciclo are available starting Thursday, February 2. A similar dining experience from TableMation, Le Petit Chef, has made appearances worldwide, including in Detroit and Los Angeles. The Austin stint...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: Do You Avoid Driving I-35?

Perhaps you missed the full-page ad that was on page 3 of the Austin American-Statesman this past Monday. As a public service, it's reproduced below. If the QR code still works at this reduced size, it'll take you to austinchamber.com/i35, where there's a one-click email that autofills with the subject line "Support I-35 Capital Express Central" (blind copying digital@austinchamber.com).
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Taco Cabana robbed, APD looking for armed suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a North Austin Taco Cabana at gunpoint. On Jan. 26, just after 9:30 p.m., a suspect entered the business and ordered food from the restaurant at 8415 Research Boulevard. As an employee opened the register, he pulled out a handgun and stole money.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

New Truck With Fried Chicken Sandwiches Opens at a Southeast Austin Brewery

A new food truck dedicated to sandwiches both fried chicken and not opened in Southeast Austin this winter. Songbird is found at Meanwhile Brewing at 3901 Promontory Point Drive in the McKinney neighborhood as of January. Songbird offers four chicken sandwiches, two fried and two blackened. Of the former, he...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Family-owned business Dos Olivos Market in Buda supports other similar establishments

Rebecca Varela and her father, Rafael, are co-owners of Dos Olivos Markets in Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley and Harlingen. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Upon entrance, the walls of the Dos Olivos Market in Buda feature rows and columns of wine. On the opposite end of the shop are rows of locally made, family-produced artisan goods available for sale. Throughout the shop are seats and tables for dining in, culminating in a setting for a "sobre mesa," time spent with family and friends at the dinner table after a big meal.
BUDA, TX

