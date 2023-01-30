Read full article on original website
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
fox7austin.com
Chaos at H-E-B: People seen fighting over discarded food in South Austin
Someone posted on social media claiming there was free food at H-E-B. Officials say more than 250 people showed up and fought over thrown out groceries.
Austin residents raid H-E-B dumpster for food as 100,000 people still without power
H-E-B and public officials are telling the public that the food is unsafe to eat.
5 new businesses now open in Barton Creek Square
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed mall located off off South Capital of Texas Hwy. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Space N10, Austin, on Jan. 14. The lifestyle clothing store features brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban and Hurley. The store offers shoes, clothing and accessories such as hats and sunglasses. Knockout has eight locations, including an additional Austin location in Lakeline Mall. 2901 S Capital of Texas Highway, Space N10, Austin. 512-358-6434. www.kowear.com.
H-E-B's First Two-Story Location Will Soon Open In This Texas City
The new store is slated to open this month.
CBS Austin
People warned not to eat food taken from dumpsters at SE Austin H-E-B
People who took food from dumpsters at an H-E-B in Southeast Austin are being warned not to eat it. It happened at the grocery store located at East William Cannon and I-35. Travis County Constable Pct.4 George Morales III says over 200 people Thursday were fighting for the food after someone posted "Free Food!"
38 new Lake Travis, Westlake restaurants to try in 2023
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocated within the Lakeway proper area. (Courtesy Don Mario Mexican Restaurant) Looking for a new restaurant to try in the neighborhood? The following 38 restaurants opened last year in Lake Travis or Westlake, or are set to debut in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive. 1....
New and coming-soon businesses to Austin
As Austin continues to grow, we’re keeping an eye on upcoming developments and recently opened businesses.
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
Cedar Park, Leander to offer tree limb, brush disposal following winter ice storm
Following the winter storm, the cities of Cedar Park and Leander are offering tree removal services to affected residents. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) With several downed trees across Leander and Cedar Park due to severe ice accumulation following the winter storm, the cities are providing disposal opportunities to affected residents. The...
Austin-area cities offering tree limb, brush collections post-storm
Residents looking to clear out downed tree limbs or other brush will have the opportunity to do so through city-run collection services.
Eater
New Giant Entertainment Restaurant/Bar Opens in Cedar Park
A massive entertainment destination opened in Cedar Park this winter. Spare Birdie Public House, a 23,000-square-foot entertainment space-slash-restaurant-slash-bar, is found on 1400 Discovery Boulevard and opened on Monday, January 30. Think of Spare Birdie as a mashup of Top Golf and your local bowling alley, but a bit more baroque....
Crash involving 10 cars reported on US 183 in north Austin
The wreck happened near Oak Knoll Drive on northbound U.S. 183, according to reports. Officers from the Austin Police Department are diverting traffic off the highway there due to ice still causing hazardous driving conditions.
Eater
An Austin Hotel Shows Off a High-Brow Take on Dinner and a Movie
Four Seasons Hotel Austin restaurant Ciclo is now offering an animated dinner series from TableMation Studios. Reservations for Animación at Ciclo are available starting Thursday, February 2. A similar dining experience from TableMation, Le Petit Chef, has made appearances worldwide, including in Detroit and Los Angeles. The Austin stint...
Austin Chronicle
Public Notice: Do You Avoid Driving I-35?
Perhaps you missed the full-page ad that was on page 3 of the Austin American-Statesman this past Monday. As a public service, it's reproduced below. If the QR code still works at this reduced size, it'll take you to austinchamber.com/i35, where there's a one-click email that autofills with the subject line "Support I-35 Capital Express Central" (blind copying digital@austinchamber.com).
fox7austin.com
Taco Cabana robbed, APD looking for armed suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a North Austin Taco Cabana at gunpoint. On Jan. 26, just after 9:30 p.m., a suspect entered the business and ordered food from the restaurant at 8415 Research Boulevard. As an employee opened the register, he pulled out a handgun and stole money.
Eater
New Truck With Fried Chicken Sandwiches Opens at a Southeast Austin Brewery
A new food truck dedicated to sandwiches both fried chicken and not opened in Southeast Austin this winter. Songbird is found at Meanwhile Brewing at 3901 Promontory Point Drive in the McKinney neighborhood as of January. Songbird offers four chicken sandwiches, two fried and two blackened. Of the former, he...
fox7austin.com
Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
Resources for downed trees, power lines available in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
As the weight of ice causes downing of trees and power lines in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto, city offices have provided information to point residents in the right direction for reporting. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) As the weight of ice causes downing of trees and power lines in...
Family-owned business Dos Olivos Market in Buda supports other similar establishments
Rebecca Varela and her father, Rafael, are co-owners of Dos Olivos Markets in Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley and Harlingen. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Upon entrance, the walls of the Dos Olivos Market in Buda feature rows and columns of wine. On the opposite end of the shop are rows of locally made, family-produced artisan goods available for sale. Throughout the shop are seats and tables for dining in, culminating in a setting for a "sobre mesa," time spent with family and friends at the dinner table after a big meal.
City governments near Lake Travis closed Feb. 1; power outages continue
Cold weather conditions continue to cause power outages, icy roads and tree damage in the greater Austin area. (Joe Warner/ Community Impact) Offices in the cities of Lakeway, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills and Rollingwood have closed Feb. 1 due to the winter weather conditions. All police administrative offices will...
