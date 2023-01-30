BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn resident was inside their home when they thought lound bangs outside were nothing more than some early morning fireworks. But, when the occupant of a home on Brookwood Road looked outside, they noticed several bullet holes in the glass window of their enclosed porch. Police arrived on scene shortly after 6 am to find evidence of a shooting including shell casing behind in the area behind the home. “As the complainant walked out of their residence they observed bullet holes through the glass window of their enclosed porch. Officers located casings behind the victim’s residence,” The post Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets appeared first on Shore News Network.

