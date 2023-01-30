Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Related
News 12
NYPD: 2 people shot dead in Brooklyn
The NYPD says two people were found shot to death in East Flatbush on Friday. Officers responded to 4722 Beverley Road just before 2 p.m. Police say a man and women were found with gunshot wounds to the head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The city's Medical Examiner...
Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a subway slashing suspect who attacked a 37-year-old man inside a subway station in Midtown on Tuesday. Police said the attack occurred at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday when an unknown suspect approached the victim on the platform inside the 5th Avenue and 53rd Street subway station. The man was found by police with several lacerations on his body, head and leg. Police said the weapon used appeared to be a pocket knife. The victim refused medical treatment. The suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made, The post Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman, man found with fatal gunshot wounds to their heads in Brooklyn
Police found a man and a woman dead with gunshot wounds to their heads in an East Flatbush home on Friday. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious woman at a house on Beverley Road near East 48th Street.
pix11.com
FBI joins investigation into NJ councilwoman's death
FBI agents are assisting local and county investigators in New Jersey to find the killer or killers of a Sayreville councilwoman. FBI joins investigation into NJ councilwoman’s death. FBI agents are assisting local and county investigators in New Jersey to find the killer or killers of a Sayreville councilwoman.
Police investigating apparent murder suicide involving retired NYPD officer in Brooklyn
Recently retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job was found dead in her home, along with her longtime boyfriend Alex Delone.
pix11.com
No 7 trains for six weekends between Queens and Manhattan: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The No. 7 train will be suspended between Manhattan and Queens for six upcoming weekends. The MTA is suspending the No. 7 line between the 34th Street-Hudson Yards stop and the Queensboro Plaza station starting at 12:15 a.m. Saturday until 10 p.m. Sunday. Crews will begin installing new elevators in the Queensboro Plaza station to make it fully accessible.
pix11.com
New Jersey councilwoman shot and killed inside car
Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot in New Jersey Wednesday night, authorities said. Dwumfour, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside her car near Samuel Circle in Sayreville at around 7:22 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. New Jersey councilwoman shot and killed inside car.
pix11.com
"Sell" yourself on a first date
How to make a good first impression, and what *not* to do!. The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night, bringing frigid temperatures. With wind chills falling below zero, there is elevated concern in New York City for the unhoused with the shelter system stressed due to the migrant crisis.
pix11.com
NYC Restaurant Week: Seis Vecinos in the Bronx
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Restaurant week is still underway across the five boroughs, and Seis Vecinos another restaurant to check out. New York Living’s Rebecca Solomon visited Seis Vecinos in the Bronx on Thursday to share the inside scoop and more about the Latin American eatery. Watch the...
Eric Adams Let Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Operator Depart With $15 Million
Mayor Eric Adams put the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the spotlight this week with confrontational efforts to relocate hundreds of migrant men there from a Manhattan hotel.But it’s not the first time Adams has focused on the Red Hook facility. In 2017, as Brooklyn borough president, he pledged $2.2 million for upgrades to help better serve cruise passengers —...
Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets
BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn resident was inside their home when they thought lound bangs outside were nothing more than some early morning fireworks. But, when the occupant of a home on Brookwood Road looked outside, they noticed several bullet holes in the glass window of their enclosed porch. Police arrived on scene shortly after 6 am to find evidence of a shooting including shell casing behind in the area behind the home. “As the complainant walked out of their residence they observed bullet holes through the glass window of their enclosed porch. Officers located casings behind the victim’s residence,” The post Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets appeared first on Shore News Network.
14-year-old charged for shooting incident aboard MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old male suspect was charged for the near fatal shooting that took place on an MTA bus in the Bronx. On January 21, at around 6 pm, police were dispatched to the area of the Clason Point New York City Housing Authority development after reported 911 calls regarding a shooting. Upon their arrival in the area of Story and Metcalf Avenues, police found a 17-year-old male victim with a single gunshot wound to the chest aboard the Bx5 bus. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was listed in critical, but stable The post 14-year-old charged for shooting incident aboard MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
More than a quarter of NYC shootings take place in these six neighborhoods
More than a quarter of all Big Apple shootings take place in just six harried NYPD precincts — all of them in the Bronx and Brooklyn, according to a citywide performance report released this week. The Mayor’s Management Report highlights the city’s most bullet-riddled neighborhoods — covering areas including Mott Haven, Morrisania and Woodlawn in the Bronx, and Brooklyn’s Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hill — where about 27% of shootings take place. “I am tired of it. Sometimes you can’t even sleep because of the shootings,” said Ralph Campbell, 59, who has lived in his Brownsville neighborhood for 45 years. “You are...
Death of woman, 43, found badly decomposed in Brooklyn apartment deemed homicide
The death of a 43-year-old woman found weeks later in her Brooklyn apartment was deemed a homicide, authorities announced Thursday.
bkreader.com
Fire at Brooklyn NYCHA Complex Injures 2 People: FDNY
Firefighters assess a blaze at a NYCHA complex at 515 Fountain Ave. (Photo: Lloyd Mitchell) A fire at a Brooklyn NYCHA complex on Wednesday morning left two people with minor injuries, Fire Department sources said. Sixty firefighters responded to the blaze that broke out on the 7th floor of a...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Meet the cops who busted citywide stickup duo
Top NYPD brass introduced Wednesday the cops who helped nab the duo responsible for a wild, two-hour robbery spree throughout three boroughs Jan. 31 while also admonishing the justice system for allowing the ex-cons back on the street. Chief of Patrol John Chell lauded the officers in a press conference...
14-year-old gangbanger arrested in shooting of teen boy on NYC bus: cops
A 14-year-old gangbanger has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a teenage boy — the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official — on an MTA bus in the Bronx, authorities and law enforcement sources said Thursday. The teen suspect — a member of the ruthless Mac Baller gang — was picked up Wednesday evening after threatening someone with a gun at a Bronx bus stop, according to cops and the sources. He was then linked to the Jan. 21 shooting of a 17-year-old boy on board a Bx5 bus. The victim — who, according to sources, is the...
‘My hands are freezing’: 95-year-old lives in NYC apartment building with inconsistent heat
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some residents of a Manhattan apartment building have been very cold in their homes for weeks, including a 95-year-old great-grandmother. Betty Simmons, 81, said she has to wear gloves and a winter hat when she sits in her living room on her couch. It’s that cold. Simmons is fighting for […]
NBC New York
Three Men Incapacitated and Robbed After Visiting New York Gay Bar, Police Say
Three men who visited a New York City gay bar were robbed of thousands of dollars using facial recognition access on their phones, the New York Police Department confirmed on Thursday. The three men, who were in their late 30s and 40s, visited a Chelsea gay leather bar, The Eagle...
Man, 35, slashed in face in Manhattan Capital One Bank; suspect at large
A man was slashed in the face inside a Union Square Capital One Bank on Wednesday night, police said.
Comments / 1