Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours

Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities) Grant joined Community Impact Newspaper in October 2022. A graduate of Lamar University, he began his career in 2017 as a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma, where he would later serve as an editor for three years. In March of 2022, he became a staff writer for the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico prior to moving to Austin.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

West Travis County Public Utility Agency issues water conservation request for Lakeway, Bee Cave residents

Power outages continue throughout the Greater Austin area Feb. 2. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Power outages in the Bee Cave area are affecting the Uplands Water Treatment Plant and the Raw Water Intake structure for the West Travis County Public Utility Agency. As a result, the West Travis County PUA is asking customers in Lakeway and Bee Cave to conserve water until power is restored.
BEE CAVE, TX
KSAT 12

After fumbled warnings about prolonged power outages, Austin mayor promises changes

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After Austin officials fumbled warnings about a persistent power crisis that could leave tens of thousands of people in the dark for more than three days, Mayor Kirk Watson admitted a need to overhaul the city’s emergency communications.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pedernales Electric Cooperative continues to work on restoring power to affected Central Texas areas

PEC serves electricity accounts in Williamson, Travis and Hays counties. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews are still continuing to respond to several power outages across the Hill Country region due to the severe ice accumulation in the previous few days. Due to the amount of outages, it will...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Chirofit Wellness Center in Cedar Park celebrates 15 years on Feb. 3

Chirofit specializes in chiropractic treatments, massage therapy, personal training and rehab therapy. (Courtesy Pexels) Chirofit Wellness Center is celebrating its 15-year anniversary on Feb. 3. The office provides chiropractic, massage therapy, personal training and rehab therapy services. Orthotics, shoe inserts customized to a patient's feet, are also offered. Owned by...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

New commercial cleaning business Authority Clean serving Georgetown, Austin area

Authority Clean, a commercial cleaning company, recently began serving the Georgetown area. (Courtesy Authority Clean) Authority Clean, a commercial cleaning company for large businesses, opened Dec. 27. Owner Colby Morris said the business focuses its services in Georgetown, Cedar Park and Round Rock, but will also provide cleaning services throughout...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

District-wide boil notice issued for portions of Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in Travis County Water District 10 as Austin Energy crews work to repair a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. According to the district's website, it could be several hours before the power is restored at the pump station. After power is restored, it will take a while before normal levels return.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

