More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours
Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities) Grant joined Community Impact Newspaper in October 2022. A graduate of Lamar University, he began his career in 2017 as a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma, where he would later serve as an editor for three years. In March of 2022, he became a staff writer for the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico prior to moving to Austin.
West Travis County Public Utility Agency issues water conservation request for Lakeway, Bee Cave residents
Power outages continue throughout the Greater Austin area Feb. 2. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Power outages in the Bee Cave area are affecting the Uplands Water Treatment Plant and the Raw Water Intake structure for the West Travis County Public Utility Agency. As a result, the West Travis County PUA is asking customers in Lakeway and Bee Cave to conserve water until power is restored.
City and County staffing tightens up following wage increases
In Austin and Travis County, staffing vacancies and the municipalities’ approach to hiring was a top political issue in 2022 that will likely remain in focus over the coming year. City leadership pointed to elevated vacancy rates stretching back to fall of 2021, in part thanks to the competitive...
KXAN
Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Superdawg From Austin Animal Center
Say hello to Superdawg, who has the superpowers of resilience. Superdawg was recently rescued by staff members of the Southeast Branch of the Austin Public Library. He was scared and suffering from deep lacerations on his face but clearly a sweetie. Team members ensured he was taken care of, watered, and safe while awaiting pickup from Animal Control.
KSAT 12
After fumbled warnings about prolonged power outages, Austin mayor promises changes
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After Austin officials fumbled warnings about a persistent power crisis that could leave tens of thousands of people in the dark for more than three days, Mayor Kirk Watson admitted a need to overhaul the city’s emergency communications.
Williamson County prepping for the worst of the winter storm on all fronts
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Ice accumulation means preparation on all fronts, including emergency services, grocery stores and Central Texas communities. "Last three days is crazy," said Mohsin Dauva, owner of Manpasand Supermarket. "People buying lots of groceries, eggs, water and a lot of things." Manpasand Supermarket is in northwest...
Austin Pets Alive!’s power is down, asking community to foster dogs
Power at Austin Pets Alive! is down, and the organization is asking for the community's help in fostering a dog or a cat while the wintry weather persists.
Fire stations, shelters, hospitals, houses of worship hit with blackouts
It seems no one is immune from possible power outages.
Pedernales Electric Cooperative continues to work on restoring power to affected Central Texas areas
PEC serves electricity accounts in Williamson, Travis and Hays counties. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews are still continuing to respond to several power outages across the Hill Country region due to the severe ice accumulation in the previous few days. Due to the amount of outages, it will...
Ice storm affects power at Austin-area hospitals
Two hospitals released statements about winter weather affecting the power supply to their facilities Wednesday.
Governments offices near Lake Travis closed Feb. 2; residents should plan to be without power for extended period
Austin city workers work to remove downed trees in East Austin. (Adrian Gandara/ Community Impact) Most offices in the cities of Lakeway, Bee Cave and West Lake Hills remain closed Feb. 2. Officials with the city of Lakeway are cautioning residents to be careful driving roadways, as there are nonfunctioning...
Austin ISD cancels classes Feb. 3, will ask for waiver to avoid makeup days
Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Austin ISD has decided to cancel classes Feb. 3 as a result. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Though temperatures around Austin are slowly warming Feb. 2 following several days of below-freezing weather, Austin ISD announced it will...
Chirofit Wellness Center in Cedar Park celebrates 15 years on Feb. 3
Chirofit specializes in chiropractic treatments, massage therapy, personal training and rehab therapy. (Courtesy Pexels) Chirofit Wellness Center is celebrating its 15-year anniversary on Feb. 3. The office provides chiropractic, massage therapy, personal training and rehab therapy services. Orthotics, shoe inserts customized to a patient's feet, are also offered. Owned by...
New commercial cleaning business Authority Clean serving Georgetown, Austin area
Authority Clean, a commercial cleaning company, recently began serving the Georgetown area. (Courtesy Authority Clean) Authority Clean, a commercial cleaning company for large businesses, opened Dec. 27. Owner Colby Morris said the business focuses its services in Georgetown, Cedar Park and Round Rock, but will also provide cleaning services throughout...
City of Austin faces staffing shortage as winter storm hits
The City says while they've made a lot of progress hiring after the pandemic, their vacancy rates are still higher than normal, and they're launching their largest hiring campaign in history.
District-wide boil notice issued for portions of Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in Travis County Water District 10 as Austin Energy crews work to repair a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. According to the district's website, it could be several hours before the power is restored at the pump station. After power is restored, it will take a while before normal levels return.
No boil water notice for City of Austin
A number of people have reached out to KXAN as well as city council members, asking about texts going around warning of an impending boil water notice.
KVUE
10 dogs scheduled for euthanasia due to freezing weather now heading to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Ten dogs at an outdoor South Texas animal shelter who were scheduled to be euthanized due to weather conditions are now headed to Austin. Austin Pets Alive! said the dogs will be departing soon with hopes they can find foster homes within the next 24 hours.
Austin Community College to resume classes, activities Friday, Feb. 3
All Austin Community College campuses are set to reopen Friday, Feb. 3, after the winter storm took out power and made roads unsafe to drive. (Courtesy Austin Community College) All Austin Community College campuses are set to reopen Friday, Feb. 3, after a winter storm took out power and made...
City of Austin to resume regular operations Feb. 3 after winter storm
Austin Resource Recovery will resume operations Friday, Feb. 3, and collections will continue into the weekend. (Amy Denney/Community Impact) The city of Austin will resume regular operations Friday, Feb. 3 after office closures and delays due to the winter storm warning. The city will remain under a Level 2 Emergency...
