Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
RCC’s Bennett to serve on task force with National Organization
LUMBERTON — John Bennett, a math instructor at Robeson Community College, has been invited to serve on a task force with AMATYC, the Ame
School Nurse Denise Campbell continues career of care in Public Schools of Robeson County School District
LUMBERTON — School Nurse Denise Campbell continues to make an impact on the lives of others as she persists in her work, which began mor
RCC receives grant from BlueCross and BlueShield
LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $242,690 sponsorship from Blue Cross and Blue Sh
Black History Month begins with education discussion in Robeson County
LUMBERTON — An audience got a kaleidoscope view of education’s past, present and future during part one of the four-part Black His
The Robesonian
UNCP awarded $935K to address students’ basic needs, support career readiness
PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been awarded nearly $1 million in federal funding to help address students’ basic need deficits, which studies have shown create obstacles to academic success and career readiness. UNCP was among only 14 universities nationwide to receive a competitive...
Lenore and Dick Taylor Scholarship to support UNCP student-athletes
PEMBROKE — Since her childhood on the family farm in Tabor City, Lenore Taylor has been involved in athletics and has seen the differenc
Robeson County Arts Council $56,520 in subgrant funding
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council has commenced the 2023 calendar year by announcing recipients of subgrants to local arts org
Police flock to Lumberton for radar training
LUMBERTON — Commuters on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive saw a significant police presence on Wednesday and will see more on Thursday, all
Royal Travis Bryant named new CEO of LRDA
PEMBROKE — Royal Travis Bryant has been hired as the new chief executive officer of the Lumbee Regional Development Association.
THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Henry Frye was sworn in as first NC Black Supreme Court justice
THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY 100 Years Ago: Judge Devin urged the importa
RCC’s emergency medical services achieves national accreditation
LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College’s Emergency Medical Services program has achieved national accreditation by the Commission o
Robeson Road Runners seek contestants for chili cook-off
LUMBERTON — What is dubbed “the biggest and best chili cook-off in North Carolina” is making its return to this year’s
McDuffie fights cancer with the help of God and loved ones
LAURINBURG – Dec. 21, 2022 was one of the best days of Sharmeika McDuffie’s life. It was the day she rang the bell sign
Robeson County Arts Council offers prospect of new hobbies
January is a great month to reflect on the previous year and plan how you want to improve throughout the year. If January is the mo
Robeson County’s jobless rate returns to pre-pandemic levels
LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in December, according to data obtained by The Robesonian, falling
Captain retires from Robeson County Sheriff’s Office
LUMBERTON — Captain Dwayne Leggett has retired from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office where he served for three decades.
Crime report
ASSAULT: An incident of assault at Boyce Road, Rowland was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Robesonian
Blood, towers, fig trees
Last week, after this column had already gone into the editor, a collection of videos were released by the authorities in Memphis, Tennesse of the death of Tyre Nichols. If you have not seen the video, I would encourage you to not seek them out. They, not unlike the videos of the death of George Floyd in the summer of 2020, are horrifying in their brutality. While I am glad they were released in the sense of transparency, no human being can watch the death of another and not have it fundamentally change them and without it doing damage to their soul.
Braves blend experience, newcomers in Graziani’s debut
PEMBROKE — As The University of North Carolina at Pembroke softball team took the field Friday to begin a new season, it culminated an o
Three murders not forgotten six years later
LUMBERTON — “We still hope to come to a conclusion on those,” said the Lumberton Police Department on the ongoing investigat
Comments / 0