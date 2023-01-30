Last week, after this column had already gone into the editor, a collection of videos were released by the authorities in Memphis, Tennesse of the death of Tyre Nichols. If you have not seen the video, I would encourage you to not seek them out. They, not unlike the videos of the death of George Floyd in the summer of 2020, are horrifying in their brutality. While I am glad they were released in the sense of transparency, no human being can watch the death of another and not have it fundamentally change them and without it doing damage to their soul.

