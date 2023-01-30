Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place
While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.
iheart.com
Music: The 2023 Rock Hall Nominees Are Out, Slipknot, Pantera, Limp Bizkit
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees yesterday for the 2023 Class. There are 14. Eight of them are FIRST-TIME nominees. They are: Sheryl Crow . . . Missy Elliott . . . Joy Division/New Order . . . Cyndi Lauper . . . George Michael . . . Willie Nelson . . . The White Stripes . . . and Warren Zevon.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Shakira, Jessica Simpson, Jenna Ortega, Beyoncé + More!
Happy Birthday, Shakira is 46. Her name means "woman full of grace." Jessica Simpson Reveals Secret Affair With Movie Star: ‘I Felt Like a Call Girl. Jenna Ortega Is Unrecognizable In A No-Makeup Lingerie Selfie... scroll. "X-Files" star Gillian Anderson invites women to write about their sexual fantasies and...
iheart.com
Charles Kelley Opens Up About His Journey To Sobriety
Charles Kelley from Lady A stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk about his journey to sobriety, his new song “As Far As You Could,” and more!. During the last three years Kelley’s drinking escalated to a point where it became obvious, he needed help. He had tried multiple times before to stop but it never stuck. He was no longer having fun and was using alcohol as a crutch. He almost lost it all, his marriage was shaky, his band, Lady A, was concerned, and he knew it was a matter of time until something awful happened. He asked himself why he was waiting for something bad to happen instead of doing something to prevent it. That’s when he knew it was time to get help. Then, in August of 2022, Lady A announced they were putting their tour on hold in order to support Kelley on his sobriety journey. Fast forward to today, he is celebrating being sober for six months and says everything has gotten infinitely better in every aspect of his life.
Comments / 0