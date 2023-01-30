Toney (ankle/hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report. The Chiefs didn't hold practice as they begin preparations for Super Bowl LVII, but all of Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) wouldn't have taken part in drills Wednesday. The trio was knocked out of this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, with Toney lasting just four offensive snaps and recording a nine-yard catch on two targets before his exit. Kansas City has a week and a half to get as close to 100 percent as possible before taking on the Eagles on Feb. 12, but the team currently is down to only three healthy wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore) on the active roster.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO