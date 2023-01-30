Read full article on original website
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
CBS Sports
Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills has been indicted by a grand jury on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 25-year-old was charged after an incident that occurred in December 2019. Per WKBN, the indictment states that Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual,...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas jumps into top five in Top 25 And 1 as Jayhawks get back on track
A week ago at this time, Kansas was on a three-game losing streak that had some questioning whether the Jayhawks were actually legitimate contenders to repeat as national champions. Me? I more or less just chalked it up to a ridiculously tough three-game stretch against ranked schools. As I explained...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes a win away from having one of NFL's best five-year stretches ever
Patrick Mahomes' gutsy performance in a thrilling AFC title game win against the Bengals has him on the cusp of a second NFL championship. It will by no means come easy. Most thought he'd beat the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV; instead it was arguably the worst game of his career. Now he faces a complete Eagles team with one of the most productive pass rushes of all time. Plus, Mahomes will likely not be 100 percent healthy as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr drama continues with Raiders: QB has no plans to help team by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Clears concussion protocol
Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocols, and the Dolphins are confident he'll be 100 percent for the 2023 campaign, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Tagovailoa was diagnosed with two concussions during the 2022 regular season, and the second one, which occurred against Green Bay on Christmas Day, ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign. In early January, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Miami had been told by doctors that Tagovailoa's recent head injuries won't leave him prone to more concussions in the future, so the team feels confident the Alabama product can still be a franchise quarterback moving forward.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as non-participant Wednesday
Smith-Schuster (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate. As the Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl LVII, Smith-Schuster joined Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) as listed non-participants after all three left this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Bengals due to injury. Smith-Schuster logged 31 of 69 snaps on offense while hauling in his only target for seven yards before his departure. Kansas City has 11 days to get as to 100 percent as possible before facing the Eagles on Feb. 12, but the team currently has just three healthy wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore) on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady retires: QB has a favorite Super Bowl win, and it's probably not the one you think it is
After 23 years in the NFL, Tom Brady has finally decided to walk away from the game, and he'll be walking away as arguably the best player in league history. Over the course of his career, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has been a part of some big moments. As a matter of fact, there have been so many big moments in his career that it would be almost impossible to list them all.
CBS Sports
Padres' Eguy Rosario: Suffers broken ankle
Rosario will be sidelined multiple months after suffering a fractured ankle while doing sprinting drills during winter ball, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Rosario needed surgery to repair the fracture and is expected to be on the shelf until around midseason. Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the...
CBS Sports
Perfect Packers 2023 NFL Draft plan: Find playmakers opposite Christian Watson, add at edge rusher and safety
The Green Bay Packers discovered how the majority of the NFL lives in 2022, missing the postseason for the first time under head coach Matt LaFleur. The team had a rash of injuries to a number of key players -- back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, linebacker Rashan Gary, All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, and cornerback Eric Stokes -- that contributed to breaking its three-season streak of 13-win campaigns, the longest such streak in league history.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Not practicing
Maddox (toe) has a walking boot on his left foot and isn't practicing Friday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. Maddox played 19 snaps in the NFC Championship Game after missing more than a month with a toe injury. If he isn't available for the Super Bowl against Kansas City, the Eagles likely will turn back to Josiah Scott as their slot corner in nickel packages. Maddox still has a week to return to practice before the big game.
CBS Sports
Eagles, Jeff Stoutland agree to extension: Run-game coordinator, OL coach had gotten OC interest, per report
The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, while simultaneously completing some offseason tasks. On Friday, they reportedly locked down one of their own for the future, agreeing in principle to an extension with run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, per ESPN.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: DNP to begin Super Bowl prep
Toney (ankle/hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report. The Chiefs didn't hold practice as they begin preparations for Super Bowl LVII, but all of Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) wouldn't have taken part in drills Wednesday. The trio was knocked out of this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, with Toney lasting just four offensive snaps and recording a nine-yard catch on two targets before his exit. Kansas City has a week and a half to get as close to 100 percent as possible before taking on the Eagles on Feb. 12, but the team currently is down to only three healthy wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore) on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Perfect Texans 2023 NFL Draft plan: A trio of Ohio State Buckeyes added to Houston's offense
The Texans have had a rough go of it since their last playoff appearance, as Houston has gone 11-36 since the end of the 2019 season, and it's time to get serious about rebuilding. There's a clear need at quarterback and the Texans hold the No. 2 overall pick. That...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Expected to debut Wednesday
Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed...
CBS Sports
Royals' Anthony Misiewicz: Designated for assignment
Misiewicz was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday. The club needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the re-signing of Zack Greinke. Misiewicz pitched pretty well for Kansas City down the stretch last season after being acquired via trade from the Mariners, posting a 4.11 ERA and 19:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings. It's the second time since July that the left-hander has been designated for assignment.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Future uncertain
Hurst had four catches on five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. Signed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal this offseason, Hurst enjoyed a nice bounce-back campaign in Cincinnati despite missing three games due to a calf injury. After generating a 52-414-2 receiving line on 68 targets over his 13 appearances during the regular season, Hurst likely won't be keen on settling for a one-year deal as he heads back into free agency this spring. Even if the 29-year-old tight end does end up signing another one-year contract, he should at least be in store for a slight bump in pay whether he returns to Cincinnati or heads elsewhere.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Eli Apple: On the way out?
Apple had six tackles in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He's one of five starters on the Bengals who are free agents this offseason, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Apple will unlikely be back as a starter with the Bengals, as Cam Taylor-Britt...
