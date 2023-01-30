ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes a win away from having one of NFL's best five-year stretches ever

Patrick Mahomes' gutsy performance in a thrilling AFC title game win against the Bengals has him on the cusp of a second NFL championship. It will by no means come easy. Most thought he'd beat the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV; instead it was arguably the worst game of his career. Now he faces a complete Eagles team with one of the most productive pass rushes of all time. Plus, Mahomes will likely not be 100 percent healthy as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Clears concussion protocol

Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocols, and the Dolphins are confident he'll be 100 percent for the 2023 campaign, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Tagovailoa was diagnosed with two concussions during the 2022 regular season, and the second one, which occurred against Green Bay on Christmas Day, ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign. In early January, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Miami had been told by doctors that Tagovailoa's recent head injuries won't leave him prone to more concussions in the future, so the team feels confident the Alabama product can still be a franchise quarterback moving forward.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as non-participant Wednesday

Smith-Schuster (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate. As the Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl LVII, Smith-Schuster joined Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) as listed non-participants after all three left this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Bengals due to injury. Smith-Schuster logged 31 of 69 snaps on offense while hauling in his only target for seven yards before his departure. Kansas City has 11 days to get as to 100 percent as possible before facing the Eagles on Feb. 12, but the team currently has just three healthy wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore) on the active roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tom Brady retires: QB has a favorite Super Bowl win, and it's probably not the one you think it is

After 23 years in the NFL, Tom Brady has finally decided to walk away from the game, and he'll be walking away as arguably the best player in league history. Over the course of his career, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has been a part of some big moments. As a matter of fact, there have been so many big moments in his career that it would be almost impossible to list them all.
CBS Sports

Padres' Eguy Rosario: Suffers broken ankle

Rosario will be sidelined multiple months after suffering a fractured ankle while doing sprinting drills during winter ball, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Rosario needed surgery to repair the fracture and is expected to be on the shelf until around midseason. Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Perfect Packers 2023 NFL Draft plan: Find playmakers opposite Christian Watson, add at edge rusher and safety

The Green Bay Packers discovered how the majority of the NFL lives in 2022, missing the postseason for the first time under head coach Matt LaFleur. The team had a rash of injuries to a number of key players -- back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, linebacker Rashan Gary, All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, and cornerback Eric Stokes -- that contributed to breaking its three-season streak of 13-win campaigns, the longest such streak in league history.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Not practicing

Maddox (toe) has a walking boot on his left foot and isn't practicing Friday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. Maddox played 19 snaps in the NFC Championship Game after missing more than a month with a toe injury. If he isn't available for the Super Bowl against Kansas City, the Eagles likely will turn back to Josiah Scott as their slot corner in nickel packages. Maddox still has a week to return to practice before the big game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: DNP to begin Super Bowl prep

Toney (ankle/hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report. The Chiefs didn't hold practice as they begin preparations for Super Bowl LVII, but all of Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) wouldn't have taken part in drills Wednesday. The trio was knocked out of this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, with Toney lasting just four offensive snaps and recording a nine-yard catch on two targets before his exit. Kansas City has a week and a half to get as close to 100 percent as possible before taking on the Eagles on Feb. 12, but the team currently is down to only three healthy wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore) on the active roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Danny Green: Expected to debut Wednesday

Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Royals' Anthony Misiewicz: Designated for assignment

Misiewicz was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday. The club needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the re-signing of Zack Greinke. Misiewicz pitched pretty well for Kansas City down the stretch last season after being acquired via trade from the Mariners, posting a 4.11 ERA and 19:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings. It's the second time since July that the left-hander has been designated for assignment.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Future uncertain

Hurst had four catches on five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. Signed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal this offseason, Hurst enjoyed a nice bounce-back campaign in Cincinnati despite missing three games due to a calf injury. After generating a 52-414-2 receiving line on 68 targets over his 13 appearances during the regular season, Hurst likely won't be keen on settling for a one-year deal as he heads back into free agency this spring. Even if the 29-year-old tight end does end up signing another one-year contract, he should at least be in store for a slight bump in pay whether he returns to Cincinnati or heads elsewhere.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bengals' Eli Apple: On the way out?

Apple had six tackles in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He's one of five starters on the Bengals who are free agents this offseason, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Apple will unlikely be back as a starter with the Bengals, as Cam Taylor-Britt...

