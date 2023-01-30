Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
FBI now "engaged" in NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour murder inquirySherif SaadSayreville, NJ
Dangerous Arctic blast to hit Northeast, shattering records: Friday weather updatesSuperb26New York City, NY
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County
PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores. The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
Four Household Hazardous Waste Collection Days for Morris County in 2023
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) announced it will conduct four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2023. The dates are:. Saturday May 20 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany. Saturday...
'Environmentally Devastating Practices' in Cedar Grove
Like many in our community, I was shocked to see that during the week of January 22nd, corporate developer Garrubbo Properties clearcut over 800 trees adjacent to the popular West Essex Trail in Cedar Grove in order to prepare the land for a long beleaguered affordable housing project under the pseudonym 36 Cliffside Drive LLC. In 2019, I watched in horror as thousands of miles of Brazilian rainforest were burned under the Bolsonaro regime. However, I never expected such environmentally devastating practices to come to the sunny suburb of Cedar Grove.
27 Old Logging Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10506, Pound Ridge, NY 10506 - $12,500
POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 27 Old Logging Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10506 in Pound Ridge is listed at $12,500.
316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000
POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000.
The wait will soon be over in Phillipsburg if you "Love that Popeyes Chicken"
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ –It hasn’t looked like much since demolition, but Mayor Todd M. Tersigni confirmed this week that Popeyes has applied for building permits. Permits have not yet been submitted to inspections for Arby’s, which was part of the subdivided lot proposed in 2021. It smells like...
Heavy Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel - upgraded to heavy. First responders are on the scene. There is a request for county support. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
Hackensack Declares Code Blue
Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
2 Mcmorrow Lane, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $6,500
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 2 Mcmorrow Lane, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $6,500. School District: North Salem Central School District.
Union County Savings Builds a Better Bank to Help Build a Better Elizabeth
The historic building that served as Union County Savings Bank’s first headquarters is the latest in a series of investments the bank is making in the city of Elizabeth. The $1 million update to 61 Broad St. began in earnest months ago, when the roof was replaced, new technology was installed and the heating, ventilation and cooling system was updated, says Chief Technology Officer Scott Fields.
Do you know how Jim Weichert chose the company's signature color?
Did you know that the Weichert Chatham building at 64 Main Street is the original office where it all began? The eye-catching golden yellow that has become synonymous with the Weichert brand has proudly adorned everything from the company’s “for sale” signs to eventually even the building itself since 1969.
Popular Poughkeepsie Value Store Set To Close
Sadly, an announcement has gone public about yet another Hudson Valley business preparing to shut their doors for good. This time it is a value store that has been in the Poughkeepsie Plaza for quite some time. Harmon of Poughkeepsie Announces Plans To Close. In a social media post over...
Carteret’s Latest Redevelopment Project Breaks Ground
CARTERET, NJ — Builders just broke ground on the borough’s newest mixed-use redevelopment project along Washington Avenue in what Mayor Daniel J. Reiman now calls the “downtown cultural arts & business district.”. The $41 million complex at 21 Washington Avenue – just across the street from the...
East Orange YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Community Impact Celebration on Feb. 9
EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange YMCA is launching its fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off event on Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m., at the Y, 159 N. Munn Ave., East Orange in the Turrell Gym Community Room. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
$8M settlement for worker injured on Morris County job site
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – This past August, the firm’s Jared Glugeth secured an 8 million dollar settlement on behalf of his client, a construction worker who sustained a brain injury after an on-the-job fall. The incident occurred on Feb. 15, 2020, while Jesus Garcia, the claimant,...
VIDEO: Kenilworth Town Council Feb 1 Meeting
KENILWORTH, NJ - The bi-monthly Meeting of the Borough of Kenilworth was recently held on Wednesday, Feb 1, at Borough Hall. For those who were not able to attend and would like to see the meeting a video has now been posted to the borough's YouTube channel. To view the...
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
