Cincinnati, OH

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce doubles down his stance on Cincinnati's mayor

By Ed Easton Jr.
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs’ thrilling victory on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to Arizona for the Super Bowl. The postgame festivities from the victory provided a new memorable line from All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce in front of a national audience.

Kelce, while being interviewed by Jim Nantz of CBS following the game, expressed his thoughts on Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. A callback to his speech during the 2020 Super Bowl parade and a classic quote from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson resulted in another special Kelce moment.

“I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor,” said Kelce. “Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!”

Kelce’s clap back at Pureval was due to the latter’s social media post earlier in the week disparaging Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Joseph Lee Burrow, who’s 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he’s his father,” Pureval said in an official declaration shared across his social media.

Kelce finished the AFC championship game victory with seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. Shortly after his postgame quote, Kelce reiterated his stance against Pureval’s statement at the podium. The former Cincinnati Bearcats star referenced a well-known former mayor from the city during the postgame press conference.

“I said enough about the Cincinnati mayor.” Said Kelce. “Cincinnati was a better city when Jerry Springer was the mayor.”

Later in the evening, Pureval returned to social media to accept defeat and embraced Kelce’s podium remark.

“Yeah. Deserved that,” Pureval tweeted. “Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year. Who Dey!”

