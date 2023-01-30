Why in the World would a person with way more life matters/experience respond to immature adolescent child. no Need to address his book. don't give him the satisfaction of creating family drama
You people sure don't act like Royals. Every time you read anything on the future king and his kids and they are always arguing or fighting making snide remarks. when the Queen was alive she did not allow these behaviors she kept all this kind of nonsense private and away from the media, maybe now there are no longer Royals. Is it time to stop all this or just do away with the Idea of Royals and let parliament and the others in government run the country. This is the behavior I would expect from kids and young people not the future king and his children and their wives. What they are doing is disgraceful and puts a black mark on how the Queen ran the country and the Royal Family she did it with discretion and was always elegant in everything she did. Shame on you for undoing all the great things she did in all her years as Queen
